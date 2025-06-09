Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further drill results from the Kena Vein South zone in its producing Guadalupe silver mine in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District, Mexico.

NEW KENA VEIN SOUTH UNDERGROUND DRILL RESULTS

Underground drilling from Level 140 of the Guadalupe Mine intersected further significant mineralization on the recently discovered Kena Vein South extending the zone to the north and discovered other nearby parallel and splay high-grade veins. New assays received include the following:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4729/254945_374ad631d40d6847_001full.jpg

True widths are estimated to be 85-100% of drill intervals. Drill results reported in this news release tested the north extension of the Kena Vein zone. These results include newly discovered nearby parallel and splay high-grade veins (see Figure 1). Kena Vein South mineralization has now been traced over 300m strike length and remains open in all directions. Additional drilling is planned. New underground access to the Kena Vein South has been completed on Level 140 with first mining tonnes recently extracted.

CEO STATEMENT

President and CEO Fred Davidson commented, "Drilling on the recently discovered Kena Vein continues to return exceptional high-grade results extending the zone to the north. These drill holes have also made new discoveries of nearby high-grade parallel and splay veins. The zone has been drilled over 300m length now and remains open for exploration in all directions. Drilling will continue when a new underground drill station is completed to next test the southern extension of the vein. The close proximity of the new vein to current active mine workings has allowed for rapid and low-cost access and mine development. Our mining team recently extracted the first tonnes of mineral from Kena Vein South and are now developing north and south on the vein to start full commercial mining."

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two mining projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District: IMPACT owns 100% of the 211 km2 Zacualpan project in central Mexico where four underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with an NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016 for details and QP statement). Company personnel are reviewing Capire for a potential restart of operations. Over the past 18 years, IMPACT has placed multiple zones into commercial production and produced over 13 million ounces of silver generating revenues over $284 million, with no long-term debt.

Plomosas Zinc-Lead-Silver District: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc producer in northern Mexico with exceptional exploration upside potential. The Company recently restarted mining operations and is ramping up production toward design capacity levels. Exploration potential at Plomosas is exceptional along a 6 km-long structure. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material from surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Samples reported in this news release were analyzed by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical services provider, using a multielement ICP package for silver and base metals. Assays for base metals >1% resorted to an overlimit method. Certified Reference Materials and internal control samples were added to the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor assay quality control.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Silvia Kohler, P.Geo. is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com . Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @IMPACT_Silver and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/impactsilver

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding interpretation of drill results, activity at the projects and estimated timing thereof, the potential for defining and extending known mineralization, exploration potential on the properties, and plans for drilling and future operations at the Company's projects or plans for financing.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and assumptions, including with respect to, without limitation, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, criminal activity, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors, strategic partners and local communities, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, pandemics and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. IMPACT does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's technical personnel. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company at Zacualpan and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI 43-101 mineral resources or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

Figure 1: Kena South Vein area drill holes plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4729/254945_374ad631d40d6847_002full.jpg

