High Roller Technologies, Inc. CEO Ben Clemes to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / High Roller Technologies, Inc. announced that Ben Clemes, CEO, and Seth Young, SVP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

Event: Q2 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: June 10, 11:30 AM ET

Location:WEBCAST LINK

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.

