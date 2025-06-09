Cassini Robotics, CEO, Harry Fox to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Cassini Robotics (N/A) announced that Harry Fox, CEO , will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10.
About Cassini Robotics
Cassini Robotics has a service robot ready for healthcare and property management industries. Production starts in the next 60 days and scale due to a large backlog of orders from established healthcare providers. Learn more at www.cassinirobotics.com.
Event: Q2 Investor Summit
Presentation Time: June 10, 1:30 PM ET
Location: WEBCAST LINK
Conference Overview and Structure
The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.
This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.
Registration for Investors
To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.
