Dealing With Debt and American Consumer Credit Counseling Join Forces to Support Financial Recovery and Long-Term Stability

AUSTIN, TX AND BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Dealing With Debt (DWD), a nonprofit social platform dedicated to reducing financial stress and building consumer confidence, today announced a new partnership with American Consumer Credit Counseling (ACCC), a national nonprofit leader in credit counseling and debt management services. Together, the organizations aim to deepen support for individuals actively working to regain control of their finances-particularly those emerging from or currently navigating personal debt crises.

"Financial literacy doesn't end when someone enrolls in a debt management program," said Shawn Tarrant, CEO of Dealing With Debt. "It's a journey that requires ongoing encouragement, access to practical resources, and trusted guidance. This partnership reflects a shared belief that with the right tools and support, anyone can move from survival to lasting stability."

ACCC provides certified credit counseling and debt management solutions to tens of thousands of Americans each year. Many of these consumers are not only seeking to resolve debt but also to rebuild their financial lives. By connecting these individuals to DWD's community, they will gain access to expert-driven content, interactive education, peer-based support, in a shame and stigma-free community.

"Our mission has always been about encouraging people to take control of their financial future," said Roxie Overaker, Account Manager of Partner Engagement & Financial Literacy at ACCC. "Dealing With Debt's platform complements that mission by giving consumers an environment to keep learning, ask questions, and stay engaged after the initial crisis has passed."

According to recent national research, more than 3 in 4 Americans report feeling daily stress about money, and 68% say that debt has negatively impacted their mental or emotional well-being. For many, this distress goes far beyond finances-affecting sleep, relationships, physical health, and workplace performance.

This collaboration offers a more comprehensive response to that crisis-blending professional financial counseling with community-based, ongoing education. It reflects a growing movement to treat consumer debt not just as a budgeting issue, but as a broader public health challenge.

DWD's mobile-first platform uses gamification, anonymity, and storytelling to make financial literacy approachable and motivating. Participants earn points and rewards for engaging with tools, sharing experiences, and completing educational milestones. In tandem with ACCC's structured counseling services, the partnership offers a continuum of care-meeting people where they are and helping them go further.

The organizations plan to collaborate on educational outreach, share insights through digital content, and explore ways to deepen their shared impact over time.

