BCC Research LLC: Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market to Reach $33.1 Billion by 2029

"PVD Coatings Transform Industries with Sustainability, Advanced Thin-Film Technologies and Rising Demand Across Medical, Solar and Electronics Sectors."

BOSTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the "Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD): Global Markets" is projected to grow from $22.8 billion in 2024 to $33.1 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 through 2029.

The global PVD market is segmented by product type (equipment, material, services), technology (thermal evaporation, sputtering), application (medical devices, photovoltaics, cutting tools, data storage and microelectronics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World). The report covers market dynamics, regulations, ESG trends, competitive landscape, emerging technologies and company profiles of the 15 leading companies.

As developed countries accelerate efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, PVD has emerged as a green coating technology, making the industry safer and more sustainable. Restrictions on hexavalent chromium electroplating in Europe and North America have further increased demand for PVD coatings. Additionally, emerging industries such as solar, wind turbines, and green hydrogen are leveraging PVD to enhance product durability and extend service life.

The factors driving the market include:

Limitation on the Use of Hexavalent Chromium Plating: Regulations restricting the use of toxic hexavalent chromium plating have increased the demand for PVD as a safer and eco-friendly alternative.

Increasing Demand for Decorative Coatings: PVD coatings are widely used in luxury goods, automotive and consumer electronics due to their ability to provide a high-quality, durable, and visually appealing finish.

Growth in End-Use Industries: Industries such as medical devices, photovoltaics, cutting tools, and microelectronics are rapidly adopting PVD due to its ability to enhance product performance, longevity and efficiency.

Digitalization and Automation in the PVD Market: Technological advancements are improving PVD efficiency, enabling faster production, better precision, and reduced costs through automation.

Request a sample copy of The Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $21.5 billion Market size forecast $33.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Product type, technology type, application and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers • Limitation on the use of hexavalent chromium plating. • Increasing the demand for decorative coatings. • Growth in end-use industries. • Digitalization and automation in the PVD market.

Interesting facts:

Leading companies in the PVD market are focusing on the development of cutting-edge technologies, such as high power impulse magnetron sputtering (HiPIMS), dual magnetron sputtering, and hybrid PVD process to improve thin-film coating quality.

Changing deposition materials in the PVD industry is driving innovation, helping PVD coating companies sustain themselves in a competitive market. For example, coating materials for cutting tools have shifted from stainless steel to aluminum, titanium, nickel, and composite materials such as plastic and, metal.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the market's projected size and growth rate?

- The global market for physical vapor deposition was valued at $21.5 billion in 2023 and will reach $33.1 billion by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of 7.7%. What segments are covered in the market?

- The market is segmented based on product type, technology type, application, and region. Which technology type segment will dominate the market in 2029?

- The sputtering segment will dominate the market in 2029. Which region has the highest share in the market?

- Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.

Leading companies include:

AJA INTERNATIONAL INC.

APPLIED MATERIALS INC.

ASMPT

IHI CORP.

INTEVAC INC.

KOBE STEEL LTD.

KURT J. LESKER CO.

LAM RESEARCH CORP.

LEYBOLD

OC OERLIKON MANAGEMENT AG

PLANSEE SE

PLASMA-THERM

PLATIT AG

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

ULVAC INC.

VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.

Related reports include:

High-performance Ceramic Coatings: Global Markets and Technologies: This report segments the global high-performance ceramic coatings market by product type, technology, distribution channel, end use and region. It covers oxide, carbide and nitride coatings, key technologies like thermal spray and PVD, and applications in automotive, aerospace, industrial, energy and medical sectors across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

Global Markets for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices: This report provides a comprehensive review of roll-to-roll (R2R) technologies for flexible devices, detailing various device types and fabrication processes. It covers the current market status, trends and growth forecasts for the next five years, segmented by process category, substrate material, deposition method, end-use industry and region. The report also highlights key technological developments and market revenues, and it examines trends, challenges, ESG developments, patents and profiles of leading companies in the R2R technologies market.

Navigate Uncertainty with Confidence

In times of rapid change and uncertainty, having the right insights can make all the difference. At BCC Research, we are here to support innovation and help you stay ahead. Our custom research reports provide a comprehensive, 360-degree view of your market landscape, giving you the clarity you need to make informed decisions. We believe that timely, expert market intelligence should be accessible to all. That is why, for a limited time, we are offering 30% off the price of any BCC Research report to help more organizations gain access to our latest data and insights.

Purchase a copy of the report directly from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/5360658/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-physical-vapor-deposition-pvd-market-to-reach-33-1-billion-by-2029--302476745.html