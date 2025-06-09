Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced Muse for Apple Vision Pro, a digital pencil that enhances the way users work, create, and collaborate, and will be available later this year. Muse combines cutting-edge technology with effortless functionality to offer users precision and natural interaction for spatial computing.

With fluid motion tracking, Muse transforms creative workflows across a variety of disciplines, from designing intricate 3D models to brainstorming in virtual workspaces and bringing complex ideas to life with immersive tools.

"Muse enhances productivity and new forms of collaboration with Apple Vision Pro by enabling users to turn their ideas into reality" said Joseph Mingori, GM and VP of Logitech Mobile and Audio Solutions. "We are inspiring people to go beyond the limits of traditional workflows with spatial computing and Apple Vision Pro."

Muse combines a familiar form factor with advanced technology, including tracking in 6 degrees of freedom, intuitive buttons, and gestures allowing users to draw and annotate in their space and on surfaces. The real-time haptic response and pressure-sensing tips deliver tactility and textural realism, ensuring the creative journey remains fluid and instinctive.

Muse was featured in Apple's WWDC25 keynote this morning, which is available to stream from apple.com and YouTube. More information about Logitech Muse, including pricing and compatible apps, will be shared later this year.

Availability

LogitechMuse for Apple Vision Pro will be available for purchase later this year through Logitech and Apple. Developers interested in learning more about the latest version of visionOS can visit apple.com/visionos and the Apple Developer app.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

