Good Driver Mutuality Enhances Member Benefits Through Nexterra's Nationwide Hail and Overspray Repairs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Good Driver Mutuality (GDM), an innovative alternative to traditional collision and comprehensive coverage, has partnered with Nexterra Solutions, a leading provider of automotive restoration and claims management, and service contract solutions. Together, they will deliver dedicated hail and overspray damage repair services to GDM members nationwide.

GDM operates as a community in which responsible drivers share repair costs. By leveraging AI technology, GDM streamlines the repair process, promotes safer driving habits, reduces accidents, and improves overall repair efficiency.

As GDM's exclusive hail and overspray repair partner, Nexterra Solutions delivers fast, tech-driven Paintless Dent Repair (PDR), expertly restoring hail damage while preserving factory paint finishes. The company also handles overspray removal from industrial and construction sources, using advanced tools and certified technicians. Backed by a true 50-state U.S. network, with growing operations in Europe and Australia, Nexterra deploys rapid-response mobile units - from vans to 18-wheelers with expandable awnings - to perform on-site repairs in varied conditions. Every job is backed by a National Lifetime Warranty and supported by scalable catastrophe-response teams, ensuring GDM members receive seamless, high-quality service with minimal disruption.

"Partnering with Nexterra elevates our mission to provide hassle-free, high-quality repairs for responsible drivers," said David Clark, Director of Mutuality Operations at Good Driver Mutuality. "Their expansive network and guaranteed workmanship give our members true peace of mind when they need it most."

Anthony Natale, President of Nexterra Solutions, added, "We are thrilled to extend our relationship with GDM. Their community-driven model aligns perfectly with our dedication to rapid, technology-enabled service. Together, we'll redefine post-hail repair and set new standards in customer experience."

This strategic partnership marks just the beginning of GDM and Nexterra's pursuit of next-generation automotive care. Both companies are already evaluating new technology enhancements and expanded service offerings to deliver even greater value to members.

About Nexterra

Nexterra Solutions delivers an omnichannel experience for the insurance and automotive aftermarket industries, uniting restoration, claims management, and service-contract solutions under one roof. With global operations, seasoned leadership, and a heritage of innovation, Nexterra ensures consistent quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.nexterras.com.

About Good Driver Mutuality

Good Driver Mutuality (GDM) is an innovative non-insurance alternative to traditional collision and comprehensive insurance, fostering a strong network of responsible drivers who share automotive repair costs. By leveraging AI-powered technology and rewarding safe driving habits, GDM helps reduce accidents and lower costs for its members, ultimately enhancing road safety. To learn more, visit gooddriver.ai.

