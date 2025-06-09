Celligence / Angel Ai: Angel Ai Joins Forces With Global Leaders at Bitcoin 2025 to Shape the Future of Finance

Las Vegas, NV - June 2025 - Angel Ai executive and fintech visionary Pavan Agarwal attended Bitcoin 2025, the largest Bitcoin event of the year, held in Las Vegas. The conference was a landmark moment in the evolving convergence of AI, blockchain, and digital currency, drawing high-profile speakers and innovators across industries - from government leaders like Vice president JD Vance, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., NYC Mayor Eric Adams, and Bo Hines, the U.S. Head of Cryptocurrency, to real estate mogul Josh Altman, and high prof

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / As the financial world evolves at breakneck speed, one of the clearest takeaways from the conference was this: AI, Bitcoin, and blockchain are no longer separate conversations. Together, they are reshaping the very infrastructure of finance and business.

L-R Mark Dimas, Lakshmi Patel, Mayor Eric Adams, Pavan Agarwal, Ilena Agarwal

Mark Dimas, CEO of Realty of America Lakshmi Patel, Chairman of Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute Mayor Eric Adams Pavan Agarwal CEO Celligence and AngelAi Ilena Agarwal Director of Community Lending AngelAi

Angel Ai stands out as a prime example of this future in motion. By seamlessly merging AI and blockchain technology, Angel Ai is pioneering a more transparent, efficient, and trustworthy financial ecosystem. Angel Ai just unveiled its ANGL token and is seamlessly integrating blockchain technology with the outdated mortgage and banking industries, creating one of the easiest ways the general public can interact with blockchain. Now everyone can create a personal AI twin using NFT tokens and their twin data will be stored on the blockchain. All of this is accessed through a simple chat which brings blockchain to the masses.

"This conference solidified the importance of Angel Ai and let me demonstrate it to high profile politicians and industry leaders, gaining more exposure for the product," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO and Founder of AngelAi. "What's emerging isn't just new tools, but a whole new framework for how we build trust, exchange value, and make decisions across industries."

Mark Dimas, CEO of Realty of America, one of the fastest-growing real estate firms in the U.S., also attended as a guest of Angel Ai. "This was the most impactful week of networking I've ever experienced," said Dimas. "I made incredible connections and gained valuable insights into blockchain and AI. I'm especially excited to explore how Bitcoin Treasury strategies and AI-driven decision-making can be integrated into our business. Deeply grateful to Pavan and Angel Ai for the invitation-thank you for an unforgettable experience."

The key message from the conference was that with leaders like Pavan Agarwal at the helm, Angel Ai is building the bridge between next-gen technology and real-world financial systems, and Bitcoin 2025 confirmed: the future is already taking shape.

Celligence International, LLC. is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and Ai companies. Celligence has engineered a novel A.I. that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence Ai is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and Ai-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

