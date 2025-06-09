Anzeige
09.06.2025
Raustyn Holdings Announces Strategic Expansion Into Plumbing Sector

Diversified Holding Company Strengthens Multi-Tenancy Restorative Services Platform Across Metro Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Raustyn Holdings, a privately held investment and operating company focused on the restoration services industry, proudly announces its formal expansion into the plumbing services sector, a monumental step in its mission to unify and scale complementary service-based businesses across Metro Detroit and the greater Midwest.

With a major holding portfolio that already includes leaders in the sub-specialty content restoration, Raustyn Holdings' entrance into plumbing further solidifies its vision of building a vertically integrated, multi-tenancy ecosystem of companies serving residential and commercial clients impacted by water, fire, environmental damage, and beyond.

"This move represents more than just an expansion, it's a strategic enhancement of our platform. By bringing plumbing into our service matrix, it positions us to deliver mitigation leads directly to our loyal restoration contractors who have long trusted us with their contents, putting meaningful revenue back into their businesses while strengthening the ecosystem as a whole." - Ryley Austyn, Founder & CEO of Raustyn Holdings

Raustyn Holdings is actively seeking to acquire established plumbing businesses throughout Oakland, Wayne, and Macomb counties, particularly those rooted in restorative, service-based, and recurring maintenance work. Ideal candidates will align with Raustyn's commitment to operational excellence, legacy preservation, and local market leadership.

Owners interested in exploring a partnership or succession opportunity are invited to:

Submit their interest through the "Become a Member" form at www.raustynholdings.com, or

Contact the corporate development team directly at info@raustynholdings.com.

This expansion underscores Raustyn Holdings' commitment to institutional permanence, collaborative scale, and long-term market stewardship in the restorative services space.

Contact Information

Victoria Swanson
Editor
vswanson@restorationweekly.com

.

SOURCE: Raustyn Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/raustyn-holdings-announces-strategic-expansion-into-plumbing-sec-1037284

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
