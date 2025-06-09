Concrete Ventures LLC: PRESS RELEASE: LIE to YOUR BANK and LOSE YOUR GUNS RIGHTS, Says US COURT of APPEALS.

Zherka: 'My Banks Got Paid, My Rights Got Taken' - Government Overreach Mirrors Trump's Political Witch Hunt

Real estate titan vows Supreme Court appeal after court upholds lifetime gun ban for nonviolent conviction: "This is lawfare, plain and simple."

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / On June 9, 2025, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that real estate magnate and political commentator Selim "Sam" Zherka can be permanently stripped of his Second Amendment rights-even though his conviction was for a nonviolent financial offense, for lying to his bank yet his banks were paid in full, and no one lost a dime.

The ruling, in Zherka v. Bondi, upheld the constitutionality of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1), a statute that prohibits felons from possessing firearms if the firearm has ever moved in or affected interstate commerce. Zherka, who has no history of violence, challenged the law as unconstitutional "as applied" to him.

"I filed an as-applied challenge to the constitutionality of § 922(g), which prohibits felons from possessing any firearm that has moved in or affects interstate commerce," Zherka said. "There are currently conflicting opinions among the federal circuits, which makes my case ripe for a Supreme Court challenge."

Zherka drew a direct comparison between his case and that of President Donald J. Trump. "I built a major real estate business like Trump. I was outspoken against both parties. I ran a newspaper that exposed corrupt politicians-and they came after me just like they're going after him. My banks all got paid and love me. But this didn't matter. It's the same political witch hunt."

"This decision poses a threat to every American," he warned. "It allows the government to strip away your constitutional rights based on a technicality-without any violence, without any harm, without any loss. Every American who has ever filled out a credit application should be very concerned. Even if you pay your bills, beware."

"This decision opens the door to the government's ability to strip any American of their rights-not for violence or harm-but simply for allegedly lying. That is not what our forefathers intended. That is not freedom."

The Second Circuit acknowledged that Zherka is part of "the people" protected by the Second Amendment, but ruled that Congress may disarm him anyway based on the fact of a felony conviction-regardless of context or threat.

"I respect the Judges but strongly disagree with their decision," Zherka said. "I'm taking this to the Supreme Court. And God willing, a victory there will not only restore my rights-it will set a precedent that protects President Trump and every other American from being railroaded."

The case comes amid national debate over political prosecutions, government overreach, and whether nonviolent financial offenders can be stripped of fundamental rights-without due process and without individualized review.

(Opinion of the US Court of Appeals 2nd Circuit attached )

Contact Information

Sam Zherka

samzherka@gmail.com

SOURCE: Concrete Ventures LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/press-release-lie-to-your-bank-and-lose-your-guns-rights-says-us-court-of-appeals.-opin-1037167