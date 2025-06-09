Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
09.06.2025 22:36 Uhr
Cognex Corporation: Cognex Introduces OneVision: A Breakthrough Cloud Platform for AI-Powered Machine Vision

New Training Environment Delivers Scalable Automation and Solves Key Barriers to Industrial AI Adoption

NATICK, Mass., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the global technology leader in industrial machine vision, today announced the upcoming full launch of OneVision, a cloud-based platform that will transform how manufacturers build, train, and scale AI-powered vision applications.how manufacturers build, train, and scale AI-powered vision applications.

The OneVision software platform, shown here analyzing circuit board welds, uses AI to improve and simplify application development and unify multiple tools, sites, and workflows.

"OneVision is the result of nearly a decade of industrial AI innovation at Cognex. By combining our advanced AI technology with excellent customer experience, we continue to unlock new possibilities for our customers," said Carl Gerst, Executive Vice President of Vision and ID Products at Cognex. "We're simplifying the entire application development process; helping our customers move faster, scale more efficiently, and maximize the value of their automation investments."

Designed for the demands of global manufacturing, OneVision tackles the most common barriers to wide-scale deployment of AI-powered machine vision:

  • Long development cycles and steep learning curves: An intuitive interface with guided workflows allows teams of all skill levels to shorten setup time from months to minutes.
  • Expensive infrastructure investments: Cloud-based delivery eliminates the need for additional hardware, lowering upfront costs and maximizing ROI.
  • Lack of integration and disconnected operations: A unified platform brings tools, data, and workflows together to streamline collaboration, leverage shared work, and accelerate deployment across devices, lines, and locations.
  • Inconsistent performance across sites: Centralized development combined with local customization ensures standardization while providing flexibility for site-specific requirements.

With the OneVision software platform, Cognex expands its industry-leading portfolio of machine vision products, unlocking new applications, accelerating AI adoption, and allowing users to solve complex vision tasks faster, more reliably, and at scale.

OneVision is currently available to select customers on the In-Sight® 3800 and 8900 vision systems and will be released on additional Cognex products in early 2026. and will be released on additional Cognex products in early 2026.

About Cognex Corporation

For over 40 years, Cognex has been making advanced machine vision easy, paving the way for manufacturing and distribution companies to get faster, smarter, and more efficient through automation.

Innovative technology in our vision sensors and systems solves critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, providing unparalleled performance for industries from automotive to consumer electronics to packaged goods.

Cognex makes these tools more capable and easier to deploy thanks to a longstanding focus on AI, helping factories and warehouses improve quality and maximize efficiency without needing highly technical expertise.

We are headquartered near Boston, USA, with locations in over 30 countries and more than 30,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at cognex.com.

IR Contact
Greer Aviv
Head of Investor Relations
Cognex Corporation
ir@cognex.com

Media Contact
Jeremy Sacco
Senior Manager, Global Content Marketing
Cognex Corporation
pr@cognex.com

Cognex

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701670/Cognex_Corporation_OneVision.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310647/Cognex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cognex-introduces-onevision-a-breakthrough-cloud-platform-for-ai-powered-machine-vision-302471508.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
