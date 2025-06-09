Home Team Luxury Rentals Expands Into 560+ New Markets Across NC, SC, AZ & FL

Nationally Expanding Vacation Rental Management Company Brings Premium, Hands-Off Service to More Owners Than Ever

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Home Team Luxury Rentals, the nation's fastest-growing independently owned luxury vacation rental management company, is proud to announce a sweeping expansion into 560+ new markets across North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, and Florida. This bold move represents a major step in the company's nationwide growth strategy, bringing its signature white-glove service and revenue-maximizing management model to even more homeowners and real estate investors across the country.

Airbnb markets in South Carolina

Airbnb markets in South Carolina

Building on the recent momentum of its Georgia expansion, Home Team has now launched operations in:

North Carolina : 111 new markets, including popular destinations like Asheville, Wilmington, and Boone

Florida : 346 new markets, from coastal escapes to thriving metro areas like Miami, Naples, and Tampa

Arizona : 54 new markets, spanning Scottsdale, Sedona, Tucson, and more

South Carolina : 49 new markets, including Charleston, Hilton Head, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach

"This is one of the most exciting growth chapters in our history," said Elliott Caldwell, co-founder and CEO of Home Team Luxury Rentals. "These states are home to some of the most in-demand vacation rental markets in the country. By launching in over 560 new cities and towns, we're empowering property owners to turn their homes into high-performing assets-without lifting a finger."

Across every new market, homeowners and investors gain access to:

End-to-end vacation rental management , including expert listing creation, marketing, guest communication, cleaning, and maintenance

Dynamic pricing strategies that adapt to local demand in real time to maximize revenue

Five-star guest experiences , backed by 24/7 support and personalized hospitality

Owner dashboards with live performance data, financial transparency, and booking insights

Truly hands-off investing, ideal for second-home owners and short-term rental investors seeking premium results without the hassle

This multi-state expansion reinforces Home Team's commitment to becoming the premier choice for luxury vacation rental management in the U.S.

For a full list of supported cities or to learn more about working with Home Team Luxury Rentals, visit

https://hometeamluxuryrentals.com/management .

Contact Information

Albert Brown

Digital Marketing Manager

albert@hometeamvr.com

727-977-3238

SOURCE: Home Team Luxury Rentals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/home-team-luxury-rentals-expands-into-560-new-markets-across-nc-sc-az-and-fl-1037405