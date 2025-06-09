Prequel Is Quietly Becoming the Most Effective Ivy League Funnel in the Country

Over 80% of Prequel graduates accepted to top 20 U.S. schools and top 10 universities in Canada and UK

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Prequel, a selective academic accelerator for middle and high school students, has spent the last five years building something most people haven't heard of but probably should. With more than 1,500 alumni and an 80% success rate of getting students into TOP 20 US colleges compared to the 4%, Prequel isn't just another college prep program. It's a system designed to help students discover what they care about, get good at it, and build something real before they even apply to college.

Unlike traditional advising models that rely on essay editing and test prep, Prequel focuses on helping students prove their potential by doing meaningful work now, whether that's a business, nonprofit, creative portfolio, or research project.

What Prequel Offers and Why It Works:

Real advising, not monthly check-ins: Every student works with a dedicated in-house advisor to map out their academic and extracurricular path, then gets weekly support to execute on it.

A curriculum that delivers results: In the first 3 months, 80% of students hit $1K in revenue or 1K users (depending on project type). Within a year, most scale that 10x. The work speaks for itself.

Access to top-tier coaching: Students can book expert help anytime, not having to wait weeks for a meeting.

Community of ambitious peers: Prequel students are surrounded by others aiming high, including founders, builders, creators, and future Ivy admits. It's momentum you can't manufacture alone.

Outcomes, not hypotheticals: Top schools look for real achievement. Prequel helps students build it and prove it.

"Top colleges are no longer just looking for potential, they're looking for proof," said Austin Hughes, Prequel's College Admissions Consultant who is a Rhodes Scholar, Oxford alumni and has helped students get into all the Ivy Leagues. "We don't tell students what to write in their applications. We help them build the kind of track record that makes the application undeniable."

A look inside Harvard's admissions process (revealed during the 2023 Supreme Court case) showed that standout extracurriculars, national-level or equivalent, are often the deciding factor when grades and scores are strong across the board. Prequel helps students get there.

Students have launched real companies, raised funding, won national competitions, published research, and built projects that genuinely reflect who they are, not who they think admissions officers want them to be.

Prequel is built for students who want more than a polished résumé and are willing to do the work. The program accepts students as early as 6th grade and as late as 11th. Most top outcomes take 1-3 years.

Prequel's Summer Foundations program begins June 10 and serves as the entry point to the full 12-month experience. Fall enrollment starts September 20. To apply or learn more, visit www.joinprequel.com or read more about the program overview here.

