Softeon and FourPL Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Supply Chain Capabilities Across Australia

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Softeon, a global provider of innovative supply chain software solutions and FourPL, a leading Australian IT consulting firm specialising in supply chain and business spend management, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming warehouse and fulfilment operations throughout Australia.

This collaboration brings together FourPL's deep domain expertise and trusted advisory services with Softeon's warehouse management system (WMS) technology, exclusively focused on optimising warehouse and fulfilment performance to increase operational efficiency. Softeon is the only WMS that can seamlessly scale from a simple Level 1 facility to a highly complex, Level 5 operation within a single solution, bringing unparalleled simplicity and reliability across the supply chain. The alliance is poised to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions that address the evolving needs of Australian enterprises.

"The partnership with Softeon reinforces our commitment and extends our capabilities in the WMS market in our region," said Anthony Hawkins, FourPL CSO. "Our combined strengths will enable businesses to enhance operational efficiency and adaptability in a rapidly changing logistics landscape. We look forward to bringing our advisory skills, logistics expertise and proven project methodology to Softeon customers to ensure smooth and successful WMS deployments."

Softeon's modern user interface and intuitive user experience enable faster onboarding, streamlined workflows, and greater productivity in the warehouse. Its expansion into the Australia and New Zealand markets, led by industry veteran Scott Gillies, underscores its commitment to providing cutting-edge supply chain solutions globally. The partnership with FourPL is a significant step in delivering these solutions with local expertise and support.

"Australia is a key market for Softeon's global growth strategy," said Scott Gillies, Vice President and Managing Director, ANZ at Softeon. "By aligning with FourPL, we can effectively address the unique challenges faced by Australian businesses and deliver solutions that drive efficiency and growth."

Together, FourPL and Softeon will offer a robust portfolio of services, including advanced warehouse management, distributed order management, and supply chain visibility solutions. This partnership is set to empower Australian businesses with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in a dynamic supply chain environment.

For more information about this partnership and the solutions offered, please visit www.softeon.com and www.fourpl.com.au.

