Joel and Mark Neidig of ITAMCO Honored With ACG Indiana Annual Small Cap Value Award

ARGOS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Joel and Mark Neidig, Co-Chief Executive Officers of ITAMCO (Indiana Technology and Manufacturing Companies), have been honored with the ACG Indiana Annual Small Cap Value Award - a prestigious accolade that recognizes the company's exceptional leadership, innovation, and enduring impact on the manufacturing and technology landscape. The award, one of the most competitive distinctions in the region, was the result of a unanimous vote by the ACG Indiana selection committee.

The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is a global organization focused on driving middle-market growth. Its Indiana chapter annually celebrates top-performing companies that embody strategic excellence, value creation, and leadership integrity. The Small Cap Value Award spotlights organizations that consistently deliver exceptional results while embodying the entrepreneurial spirit.

"This award means so much because it reflects the dedication of every employee-owner at ITAMCO," said Joel Neidig. "Being a 100% Employee-Owned Company through our ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) is core to who we are. Every person here has a stake in our success, and that shared ownership drives a culture of accountability, innovation, and pride."

Founded in 1955, ITAMCO has transformed from a precision gear manufacturer into a national leader in advanced manufacturing and digital technology integration. Today, it uniquely blends legacy craftsmanship with future-facing innovation, incorporating additive manufacturing, blockchain, Industrial IoT, and smart factory solutions.

The company's 100% ESOP ownership structure plays a central role in its success. As a fully employee-owned company, ITAMCO fosters a culture where every team member is empowered and invested. This shared sense of purpose not only enhances performance and customer satisfaction but also strengthens long-term strategic thinking.

"The ESOP is more than a financial structure - it's a cultural foundation," added Mark Neidig. "It encourages a deep sense of ownership at every level of our company, and that collective mindset is what fuels our drive to lead, adapt, and grow. This is why our incredible team has earned this award."

The ACG Indiana committee cited ITAMCO's unique employee ownership model, rapid innovation adoption, and unwavering leadership as decisive factors in its unanimous selection.

With its eyes on the future and a foundation rooted in shared ownership and values, ITAMCO continues to redefine what it means to be a next-generation American manufacturer.

About ITAMCO



ITAMCO (Indiana Technology and Manufacturing Companies) is a 100% employee-owned manufacturing and technology company based in Argos, Indiana. Established in 1955, ITAMCO delivers precision gear manufacturing, additive manufacturing, and cutting-edge digital solutions to industries including aerospace, defense, energy, and transportation. Its employee-owned structure fuels a culture of innovation, pride, and long-term growth.

About ACG Indiana



The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is the premier global community for middle-market M&A deal-makers and business leaders focused on driving growth. ACG Indiana's annual awards honor the state's most distinguished companies for outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership.

