Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
10.06.2025
Tredence Inc: Tredence Wins Fourth Consecutive Databricks Retail and CPG Partner of the Year Award at Data + AI Summit

Trusted by 8 of the top 10 retailers and CPGs and recognized for driving last mile AI impact by modernizing data, industrializing GenAI, and scaling AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions company, today announced that it has been named the Databricks Retail & CPG (RCG) Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year.

Databricks 2025 Retail & CPG Partner of the Year - Awarded for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Tredence was selected for their standout expertise in harnessing the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and deep domain expertise to drive exceptional value for retail and CPG clients.

Presented at the annual Databricks Data + AI Summit, the award celebrates Tredence's exceptional contributions to modernizing data and AI infrastructure, accelerating GenAI implementation, and scaling AI adoption across some of the world's largest retailers and consumer brands, collectively generating over $2T in global revenue.

Over the past year, Tredence has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to helping Retail and CPG enterprise organizations build data intelligence through its collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company.

"Tredence is the AI expert driving the Data & AI strategy for 8 of the top 10 global retailers. Together with Databricks, we're helping industry leaders modernize their data foundations, enhance governance, and operationalize GenAI," said Morgan Seybert, President and Chief Business Officer of Retail at Tredence. "Backed by our unified retail data model, 150+ AI/ML accelerators, and 12+ GenAI agents, we're solving complex data science and data engineering challenges at scale."

"In CPG, speed and precision drives growth. We help brands unlock growth by bridging the gap between insight and action-using Agentic AI, predictive forecasting and connected data to optimize every shelf, in every market," said Sagar Balan, Chief Business Officer of CPG at Tredence. "Our collaboration with Databricks is helping CPG leaders turn insights into immediate business impact. This is where data stops being passive and starts delivering value that compounds."

In FY25, Tredence and Databricks helped leading retail and CPG enterprises drive business value across three core areas:

  • Modernization that delivers: Unlocked $220M EBITA, $13M in labor savings, and a 10%+ improvement in forecast accuracy for a leading grocery chain in the U.S.
  • Monetization through intelligent activation: Enabled $58M+ in retail media network revenue, reduced platform licensing costs by 30-50%, and achieved 3-5X acceleration in time-to-insight for marketing and CX teams for a major American retailer.
  • Industrialization of AI and GenAI: Scaled enterprise-wide GenAI leading to 3X faster adoption, 30% productivity boost, 100% compliance for a leading CPG enterprise.

"Tredence continues to push the boundaries of how data and AI unlock value for our joint clients in retail and CPG," said Matt Jackson, Vice President of Sales, Retail & Consumer Goods at Databricks. "Their focus on last-mile analytics impact, coupled with a powerful library of Brickbuilder Solutions, is helping RCGs move faster-from data to decision."

Adding to this honor, Tredence was also awarded the Databricks Growth Partner of the Year for the Americas, reaffirming its position as the trusted Data & AI partner to leading enterprises across the region.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide targeted, impactful solutions to its clients. The company has 3,500+ employees across San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

For more information, visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706143/Databricks_and_CPG_Partner.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg

Tredence_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tredence-wins-fourth-consecutive-databricks-retail-and-cpg-partner-of-the-year-award-at-data--ai-summit-302476343.html

