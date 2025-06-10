Anzeige
10.06.2025
XCMG Machinery: XCMG Inaugurates Joint Overseas Training Program (Uzbekistan), Cultivating Technical Talents to Empower Global Construction Industries

XUZHOU, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) has officially launched the joint overseas training program (Uzbekistan) in Xuzhou, benchmarking a new targeted education model of "school-enterprise-school", connecting XCMG's overseas companies and the local education institutions in Xuzhou, China, to cultivate talents who are equipped to support the development of Chinese companies abroad.

XCMG Inaugurates Joint Overseas Training Program (Uzbekistan), Cultivating Technical Talents to Empower Global Construction Industries.

Bringing together top-tier faculty, XCMG's international training facilities, and vocational partners at its headquarters, this program is structured into three phases (18, 6, and 12 months). It goes beyond education-forging a global construction talent ecosystem that seamlessly merges industry demands, skills training, real-world experience and employment pathways. The students from the program will benefit from the comprehensive curriculum and graduate with the skills needed for personal career development, including language and practical experience.

"XCMG has always positioned internationalization as a main strategy and is committed to paving a new path for the Chinese equipment manufacturing industry in the global market," said Yang Dongsheng, CEO and Chairman of XCMG Machinery. "The global talents are pivotal to this vision, by leveraging the skills-driven 'industrial expansion,' we are building a comprehensive, full life cycle and globally integrated talent service matrix to cultivate world-class professionals with global perspective, support the growth and development of employees worldwide and eventually ensure success in the international market."

By aligning vocational training with industry needs, the program fosters a collaborative global framework that strengthens partnerships between academia and enterprises.

Uzbekistan is a key strategic market for China's construction machinery industry in Middle Asia. In 2014, XCMG established the first Middle Asia manufacturing base in Uzbekistan and has delivered thousands of units of products that are serving the local mining, agricultural industries and more in the past decade. In addition, the Company was seeking broader potential in promoting local vocational education, leveraging the platform of Xuzhou Construction Machinery Technicians College and empowering global talents and industry development.

In recent years, XCMG Group has leveraged its talent training bases to upskill nearly 1,000 technical professionals from 25 "Belt and Road" Initiative (BRI) countries, including Gabon, Brazil, and Indonesia, injecting robust momentum into the high-quality development of the BRI by developing a skilled workforce.

For more detail of the program, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707129/XCMG_Releases_New_Energy_Light_Truck_Series_Hanjie__Promotes_Transformation_of_Green_Transportationj.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-inaugurates-joint-overseas-training-program-uzbekistan-cultivating-technical-talents-to-empower-global-construction-industries-302477127.html

