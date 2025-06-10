Initiative sets a new precedent that funds legal support for vulnerable individuals, while meeting the needs of business clients seeking socially responsible suppliers.

Bindmans, an award-winning multidisciplinary law firm with a 50-year human rights and social justice record, has today set a new precedent in the legal industry by announcing the launch of its 10% Social Justice Fund (SJF). The fund will allocate 10% of business client fees to support individuals in gaining access to justice.

It marks an industry first and serves the joint purpose of helping to improve the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scores of Bindmans' corporate clients, enhancing their impact across the value chain through socially responsible legal services.

Bindmans has a proud record in human rights and social justice, dedicated to providing legal services to those who need it most. The law firm was founded 50 years ago by one of the greatest Human Rights lawyers in the UK, Sir Geoffrey Bindman (KC). The SJF continues his legacy by bridging funding gaps for those in need and leading by example in the legal industry.

The SJF forms a key pillar of the firm's new Corporate and Commercial team, which is headed up by Partner Gabrielle Plews, who created the concept and will spearhead the launch of this industry-first product.

Gabrielle commented, "The 10% Social Justice Fund is a unique concept that allows our business clients to directly impact and positively increase access to social justice while simultaneously achieving their ESG goals. When I envisaged this concept, it was with Bindmans in mind. Only a law firm with their vision and ethos could deliver this kind of change to the business world and legal services market. It's an inspiring achievement and a great journey ahead for our Corporate and Commercial Team."

In its debut year, Bindmans will partner with two registered charities dedicated to social justice, donating 100% of the SJF without deduction to supporting the work they do in providing access to legal services for people in need. The Access to Justice Foundation, a Law Society accredited organisation that supports the delivery of free legal advice to the people, places and communities most in need, will receive 50% of year one funds from the SJF. Just4Kids Law will serve as the second beneficiary, receiving 50% of the fund, to support its work providing legal advice and representation to children in the criminal justice system.

Clare Carter, Chief Executive Officer at The Access to Justice Foundation says, "Access to Justice Foundation and Bindmans' 10% Social Justice Fund are a perfect fit with shared track records on access to justice. We will work together to ensure that disadvantaged individuals have access to the life changing legal advice they need."

Bindmans is an award-winning multidisciplinary law firm with an exceptional track record offering a wide-range of specialist legal services to our clients, from medium-sized businesses and NGOs to public figures and private individuals. Ranked by The Times as a top 250 law firm, and as a top-tier firm by the legal directories, we pride ourselves on being the opposite of a 'factory firm'. Smaller but mightier than city-based alternatives, we bring deep insight, intelligence, and courage to apply, test, and develop the law. We have a reputation for our cutting-edge work in some of the most complex cases. Our lawyers are among the most knowledgeable in the country, with many nationally recognised as experts in their fields. We use the law to make a difference.

