ACEL Power, a leader in intelligent electric propulsion systems, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Vector Náutico, a respected boat builder based in Madrid. The collaboration introduces MOLA-e powered by ACEL, a new line of eco-conscious electric boats designed for coastal and inland cruising.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250609827221/en/

ACEL Power Electric Propulsion System. This powerful 400V electric propulsion system includes the outboard motor, battery pack, Intelligent Power Supply, digital throttle, smart keys, and smart charger.

This partnership marks ACEL Power's official entry into the Spanish market-an important step in its European expansion strategy. As demand for sustainable marine solutions grows across the EU, this alliance underscores both companies' shared commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

"We are excited to partner with Vector Náutico, an innovative builder committed to sustainability," said Natasha Chawla, VP of Sales and Marketing at ACEL Power. "The MOLA line aligns perfectly with our 50HP and 75HP Intelligent Electric Series, powered by 32 kWh and 43 kWh LFP battery packs. These systems deliver high energy density, extended lifecycle, and enhanced thermal stability-offering zero-emission propulsion without compromising performance."

"Working with ACEL Power brings our vision for the next generation of electric boats to life," said Rus Kochman, CEO of Vector Náutico. "The MOLA-e is elegant, efficient, and built for modern boaters who value reliability and sustainability."

The 5.99-meter MOLA blends the design of a luxury yacht with the accessibility of a day cruiser. Its optimized hull geometry maximizes range and handling, while wide swim platforms offer easy water access-ideal for lake cruising, coastal exploration, and eco-tourism.

Available Configurations:

ACEL 50HP with 32 kWh LFP battery

ACEL 75HP with 43 kWh LFP battery

Both setups are fully integrated and engineered for quiet, efficient, zero-emission cruising.

The first MOLA units will debut in mid-2025, with sea trials and showcase events scheduled throughout Spain. Pricing and customization options will be announced soon.

This partnership further accelerates ACEL Power's mission to lead the marine industry's transition to clean, intelligent propulsion-region by region, boat by boat.

For more information, visit:

www.acelpower.com

www.vectornautico.com

About ACEL Power

ACEL Power, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a pioneering manufacturer of electric outboard propulsion systems, leading the marine industry in innovation and sustainability. Noted for introducing the world's first mass-produced 50 and 75HP electric motors, ACEL Power is committed to shaping a sustainable future through the creation of a smart electric eco-system. With a forward-looking vision, ACEL aims to offer a comprehensive range from 1HP to 650HP, establishing new benchmarks for marine propulsion in performance, safety, and longevity. Leveraging patented technology and integrated software solutions, ACEL Power is driving change towards a cleaner, more efficient boating experience.

About Vector Náutico

Based in Madrid, Spain, Vector Náutico is a next-generation boatbuilder focused on sustainability, accessibility, and innovation. Its vessels are designed and manufactured in Spain, combining Mediterranean aesthetics with European quality standards. With electric and traditional configurations, Vector Náutico aims to redefine coastal and inland navigation for the modern era.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250609827221/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:



ACEL Power Inc.

Natasha Chawla, VP Sales Marketing

Email: natasha@acelpower.com



Vector Náutico

Rus Kochman, CEO

e-mail press@vectornautico.com