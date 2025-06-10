Sangfor Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 APAC Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Extended Detection and Response Market

Frost & Sullivan applauds Sangfor for delivering advanced, AI-powered cybersecurity with exceptional customer value across the APAC region.

SAN ANTONIO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Sangfor has been awarded the 2025 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the XDR market for its outstanding achievements in customer-centric innovation, strategic execution, and long-term value delivery. This recognition highlights Sangfor's ability to lead with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions while maintaining a strong focus on intuitive user experiences and operational flexibility in a complex threat landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Sangfor excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"Sangfor has strategically positioned itself as a customer-first XDR provider by combining deep technical capabilities, such as AI-powered threat detection and automation, with operational simplicity and flexible deployment options," said Lucas Ferreyra, senior industry analyst, cybersecurity practice at Frost & Sullivan. "Its strong performance across financial, healthcare, education, and government sectors in the APAC region confirms Sangfor's commitment to driving measurable cybersecurity outcomes while addressing evolving compliance needs."

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on innovation, global expansion, and strategic customer partnerships, Sangfor has demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity market. The company's agility and sustained investment in AI, automation, and third-party integration have enabled it to scale effectively across Asia-Pacific while establishing a growing footprint in the EMEA region.

Innovation remains central to Sangfor's approach. Its XDR platform offers comprehensive visibility across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and IoT devices, leveraging more than 300 third-party tool integrations to provide a holistic threat response ecosystem. Sangfor's Security GPT-its generative AI security assistant-empowers security analysts at all levels to investigate threats, perform hunting queries, and accelerate incident response using natural language.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our leadership in the XDR market. It affirms our relentless focus on delivering real, measurable value to our customers. Sangfor XDR is a cornerstone of our Security Operations series. It is designed to help enterprises modernize their security operations through next-level AI and automation. It simplifies complex processes and enhances detection and response to today's sophisticated threats. Looking ahead, we remain deeply committed to pushing the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation, developing even more intelligent, integrated, and adaptive security solutions that empower our customers to stay ahead of evolving threats," said Darren Du, Vice President of Sangfor International Market.

Sangfor's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. From offering clear, all-in-one pricing models to ensuring localized deployments that meet data sovereignty and compliance needs, Sangfor provides scalable cybersecurity solutions tailored to organizations of all sizes and maturity levels. Its partner-led delivery model, coupled with direct engagement for enterprise customers, ensures flexible, high-touch service tailored to local market dynamics.

Frost & Sullivan commends Sangfor for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's forward-looking innovation pipeline, customer-first culture, and proven track record in delivering enhanced threat detection and response position as a leader shaping the future of the XDR market in APAC and beyond.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Sangfor

Sangfor Technologies is a global leader in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IT infrastructure, providing fully integrated and AI-driven solutions. Founded in 2000 and publicly listed since 2018 (STOCK CODE: 300454.SZ), Sangfor serves over 100,000 customers worldwide, including Fortune Global 500 companies, government institutions, universities, and healthcare organizations. With over 8,000 employees and more than 70 branch offices across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM, the company is committed to delivering on its mission to Make Your Digital Transformation Simpler and Secure.

