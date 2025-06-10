Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.: Queclink Launches GL52RP: Compact LoRa Tracker Built for Long-Term Asset Security

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Queclink, a world-leading provider of IoT devices and solutions, today introduces the GL52RP, a compact LoRaWAN tracker built for asset monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and finance-related applications. With its long-range communication, extended battery life, and discreet design, the GL52RP is tailored for businesses looking to reduce operational overhead while improving visibility across assets.

As low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies continue gaining ground in the IoT sector, LoRa has emerged as a preferred alternative to cellular networks in asset tracking. Its ability to maintain connectivity over long distances with minimal power use makes it well-suited for industries such as logistics, mobility, and security. With LoRaWAN infrastructure expanding globally, adoption is rising across both developed and emerging markets.

The GL52RP is especially relevant in regions like Brazil, where local regulations require strong anti-jamming performance. Thanks to LoRa's resilience in congested or low-signal areas, the device provides reliable communication even in environments where traditional cellular trackers may falter. Its compact design enables discreet mounting on vehicles, motorcycles, and movable assets, supporting both theft prevention and recovery.

"We're seeing growing demand in LATAM for tracking solutions that go beyond what cellular can offer. In Brazil, it is already a reality since long time," said Marcelo Orsi, Sales Director for the LATAM region at Queclink. "With LoRa-based communication, strong resistance to jamming, and long standby time, the GL52RP is purpose-built for local security and compliance needs."

In addition to its connectivity, the GL52RP features a high-sensitivity GNSS module and a built-in motion sensor for accurate location reporting and movement alerts. It's intelligent power management allows it to operate for several years in low-reporting modes, making it ideal for long-term, low-maintenance deployments. The device also supports various working modes-continuous, scheduled, and sleep-to give users more control over data use and energy consumption.

The launch of the GL52RP marks Queclink's continued investment in LPWA innovation, providing businesses with practical, future-ready solutions for asset protection. Certified in key global regions, including Anatel approval for Brazil, the GL52RP supports major LoRaWAN frequency bands, ensuring seamless deployment across Latin America, Europe, and North America.

The GL52RP is making its official debut at Exposec in São Paulo and also will be showcased at upcoming IoT events in the U.S. And Europe. Attendees can visit Booth D11 to see how this device is delivering long-term asset tracking with simplicity, endurance, and smart connectivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702964/Queclink_Introduces_New_LoRa_Asset_Tracker.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclink-launches-gl52rp-compact-lora-tracker-built-for-long-term-asset-security-302477291.html