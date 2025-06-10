Research finds that employee recognition can decrease workplace injuries among French workers by up to 50%

Latest research reveals that frequently recognising employees for their efforts and achievements can decrease the likelihood of workplace injuries among French workers by up to 50%. This is a key finding from O.C. Tanner's 2025 Global Culture Report which gathered data and insights from 38,075 workers from 27 countries including 1,208 from France.

The report highlights how feeling unappreciated worsens mental health and this then increases the likelihood of workplace accidents.

Robert Ordever, European MD of O.C. Tanner explains: "There's a clear link between deteriorating mental health and greater instances of workplace injuries, with mental illness often leading to decreased concentration, reduced cognitive function, and impaired decision-making abilities. Workers struggling with their mental health have their condition worsened when they feel unappreciated by their managers and colleagues."

The Report highlights how regularly recognising employees for their efforts and achievements, not only improves workers' wellbeing, but noticeably reduces the odds of them reporting a workplace accident.

Employees suffering from burnout are 50% less likely to have a workplace accident when their organisation has a formal recognition programme in place.

For those workers with probable depression, their odds of reporting a workplace accident are 11% when their organisation is WITHOUT a recognition programme. For workers with probable depression but WITH a recognition programme in place, their odds of reporting a workplace accident are reduced to just 8%.

Ordever says, "Implementing a recognition programme that allows all employees to regularly express gratitude to colleagues, not only reduces the likelihood of burnout, anxiety, and depression, but also cuts the number of workplace injuries. But it's important to note that having a recognition programme is not enough in itself. The organisation must champion the giving of appreciation on a daily basis, and encourage recognition that's sincere, tailored to the individual and meaningful. When the importance of recognition is understood and prioiritised, organisations can enjoy truly impactful business outcomes."

About 2025 Global Culture Report

The O.C. Tanner Institute uses multiple research methods to support the Global Culture Report, including interviews, focus groups, cross-sectional surveys, and a longitudinal survey.

Qualitative findings came from 27 focus groups among employees, leaders, and HR practitioners of larger organisations.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in personalised employee recognition solutions that improve workplace cultures so people feel appreciated, do their best work, and stay.

Its Culture Cloud is a suite of apps and solutions, including recognition, service awards, wellbeing, leadership, and celebrations that help people thrive at work. O.C. Tanner provides these and other services for thousands of the most respected companies in the world. For more information visit www.octanner.com

