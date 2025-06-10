Helium One Global Ltd Announces Introduction of Employee Benefit Trust Scheme

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Helium One Global (AIM:HE1), the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA announces that the Company has established an Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") for use as an incentive plan to ensure it can provide adequate equity incentive packages for its current and future management team.

The Company intends to issue and allot 296,138,418 ordinary shares in the Company to the EBT ("EBT Shares") at nil par value. This represents approximately 5% of the Company's issued share capital at the date of grant. These ordinary shares shall be held in the EBT on trust pending transfer upon the vesting (or exercise, as the case may be) of awards granted, and for such other purposes relating to the ongoing recruitment, retention and incentivisation of employees as may be recommended by the Company from time to time and subject to the approval of the Remuneration Committee and the trustees of the EBT. The beneficiaries of any future distribution of EBT Shares to employees and directors will be notified upon determination.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for admission of the EBT Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the EBT Shares will commence on AIM at 8.00 a.m. on13 June2025.

The EBT Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 6,218,906,777 ordinary shares with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's issued share capital pursuant to the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across two distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country. These assets lie near surface seeps with helium concentrations ranging up to 10.4% helium by volume. All Helium One's licences are held on a 100% equity basis.

The Company's flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin in south-west Tanzania. This project is considered to be entering an appraisal stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test, successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the extended well test, the Company flowed significant quantities of helium to surface and filed a Mining Licence ("ML") application with the Tanzania Mining Commission in September 2024. The 480km2 ML has now been offered to the Company and was officially accepted in March 2025.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL) and has successfully completed a six well development drilling campaign in H1 2025. The completion of the development programme is a key component of the broader Galactica-Pegasus development strategy; aimed at progressing the helium and CO2 discoveries to near-term commercial production.

This programme has seen a systematic approach to developing the extensive Lyons Formation reservoir. The programme has delivered encouraging results, in line with expectations, consistently encountering good helium (up to 3.3% He) and CO2 concentrations in the target formation and demonstrating promising flow potential. The next steps will see the Galactica wells tied into initial production in Q4 2025.

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1 and on the OTCQB in the United States with the ticker HLOGF.

