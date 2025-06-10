Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Marty Rutherford Appointed to Board of Directors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Pantheon Resources plc (AIM:PANR) ("Pantheon" or the " Company"), the oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun oil fields in close proximity to pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope, is pleased to announce that respected Alaska energy leader Marty Rutherford has been appointed to the Company's Board as a Non-Executive Director. She will be formally appointed following the Board Meeting on 13 June, 2025.

Marty Rutherford is a fifth generation Alaskan. Marty returned to Alaska after graduating college in the late 1970s, and held a variety of jobs in Valdez, Fairbanks, and Anchorage. In 1982, she began working at the Alaska Department of Community and Regional Affairs (DCRA), eventually being appointed the Deputy Commissioner. In 1992, Marty moved to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR), where she was appointed Deputy Commissioner in 1993 and remained there through 2005. In that role Marty oversaw the State's management of its natural resources including oil and gas, mining, water, parks, etc.

Marty resigned her position in 2005, but was re-instated as Deputy Commissioner of DNR in 2006 under Governor Palin, leading the gasline effort as well as the oil and gas policy teams. In 2011, Marty left state service and went to work for Linc Energy, an Australian company exploring for oil on the North Slope and natural gas in Cook Inlet. However, in 2014, Marty was once again appointed Deputy Commissioner of DNR and also served as acting Commissioner for an extended time, a position she had held numerous times over her years at DNR. In 2016, Marty retired from DNR and served a term as a Trustee of the Alaska Permanent Fund.

The appointment of Ms. Rutherford is another key step in the development of the Board to best manage the challenges ahead on the path to oil and gas production and financial self-sufficiency. At the same time, as previously announced, Bob Rosenthal will be retiring from Pantheon and stepping down from the Board of Directors.

David Hobbs, Executive Chairman of Pantheon Resources, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Marty Rutherford as a member of the Board of Directors. Pantheon will benefit from her more than 40 years of experience in policy roles, particularly her time in the DNR working to advance the construction of a gas pipeline for commercialisation of Alaska's North Slope gas. Her deep expertise, coupled with strategic judgment and policy track record, make her the ideal addition to our Board."

Marty Rutherford said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the Board of Pantheon as it faces critical decisions on developing its resources for the benefit of both shareholders and Alaskan stakeholders. It will be especially exciting to help bring the dream of a gas pipeline from Alaska's North Slope to fruition."

Further information on Marty Rutherford's appointment:

The following details in relation to the appointment of Marty Rutherford are disclosed in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules:

Marty Kelsey Rutherford (aged 73) has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships or partnerships Previous directorships or partnerships Bettisworth North Architects and Planners Inc Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation The John Thomas Kelsey Irrevocable Trust The Robert Duncan Kelsey Irrevocable Trust

There is no further information to be disclosed in relation to Marty Rutherford's appointment pursuant to AIM Rule 17 or Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

-ENDS-

AboutPantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf (trillion cubic feet) of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon's stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028. This is based on bringing the Ahpun field forward to FID and producing into the TAPS main oil line (ANS crude) by the end of 2028. The Alaska LNG project, now operated by Glenfarne - its 75% owner, is now undergoing Front End Engineering Design. The May 2024 Gas Sales Precedent Agreement provides the potential for Pantheon's natural gas to be produced into the proposed 807 mile pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska, potentially during 2028. Once the Company achieves financial self-sufficiency, it will apply the resultant cashflows to support the FID on the Kodiak field planned, subject to regulatory approvals, targeted by the end of 2028 or early 2029.

A major differentiator to other ANS projects is the close proximity to existing roads and pipelines which offers a significant competitive advantage to Pantheon, allowing for shorter development timeframes, materially lower infrastructure costs and the ability to support the development with a significantly lower pre-cashflow funding requirement than is typical in Alaska. Furthermore, the low CO2 content of the associated gas allows export into the planned natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska without significant pre-treatment.

The Company's project portfolio has been endorsed by world renowned experts. Netherland, Sewell & Associates estimate a 2C contingent recoverable resource in the Kodiak project that total 1,208 mmbbl (million barrels) of ANS crude and 5,396 bcf (billion cubic feet) of natural gas. Cawley Gillespie & Associates estimate 2C contingent recoverable resources for Ahpun's western topset horizons at 282 mmbbl of ANS crude and 803 bcf of natural gas. Lee Keeling & Associates estimated possible reserves and 2C contingent recoverable resources totalling 79 mmbbl of ANS crude and 424 bcf natural gas.

For more information visit www.pantheonresources.com.

