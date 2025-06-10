Anzeige
10.06.2025
WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
10.06.25 | 08:04
3,040 Euro
+2,70 % +0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 08:18 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Dividend Declaration

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

10 June 2025

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Final and Special Dividends

The Directors have recommended a final ordinary dividend of 8.00 pence per share and a special dividend of 1.00 pence per share to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 July 2025.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final and special dividends will be paid on 31 July 2025 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 20 June 2025. The ex-dividend date is 19 June 2025.

Contact for queries:

George Bayer

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

0207 961 4240


© 2025 PR Newswire
