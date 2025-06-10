Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

10 June 2025

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Final and Special Dividends

The Directors have recommended a final ordinary dividend of 8.00 pence per share and a special dividend of 1.00 pence per share to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 July 2025.

Subject to shareholder approval, the final and special dividends will be paid on 31 July 2025 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 20 June 2025. The ex-dividend date is 19 June 2025.

Contact for queries:

George Bayer

Company Secretary

FIL Investments International

0207 961 4240