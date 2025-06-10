Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
10 June 2025
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC
LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
Final and Special Dividends
The Directors have recommended a final ordinary dividend of 8.00 pence per share and a special dividend of 1.00 pence per share to be proposed to shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 July 2025.
Subject to shareholder approval, the final and special dividends will be paid on 31 July 2025 to shareholders on the Register of Members on 20 June 2025. The ex-dividend date is 19 June 2025.
Contact for queries:
George Bayer
Company Secretary
FIL Investments International
0207 961 4240
