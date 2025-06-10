Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision launches groundbreaking "AcuSeek NVR": Redefining video retrieval with large multimodal AI models

HANGZHOU, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has unveiled its revolutionary AcuSeek NVR, a groundbreaking product powered by the Guanlan large-scale AI models. This addresses the critical industry challenge where security personnel often spend hours manually reviewing footage frame by frame during incident investigations. By integrating natural language interaction, this innovation enables precise video and image retrieval within seconds, marking a transformative milestone for the security industry's advancement into intelligent and efficient applications.

Large multimodal AI models enable the "Search by Text" era

The AcuSeek NVR leverages Hikvision's proprietary Guanlan large-scale AI model technology, utilizing massive parameter training and sample datasets to establish cross-modal text-image comprehension capabilities. Users can simply input a single phrase or keyword such as "person on a phone call," "white van," or "person walking a dog," and the system rapidly extracts subject features from video footage while aligning them semantically to achieve efficient retrieval.

Four core advantages defining industry standards

Search Broadly: The system covers high-frequency security subjects including people, motor vehicles, and non-motor vehicles, while supporting open semantic searches for specific items such as wheeled suitcases and small carts, as well as anomalies like not wearing helmets when required, meeting diverse scenario requirements.

Through feature alignment technology, the system precisely interprets complex descriptions such as "person wearing a hat and black clothing" or "child carrying a backpack," significantly lowering false detection rates.

The system responds in seconds, rapidly locating subjects from extensive video footage and enhancing emergency response efficiency.

The system user interface provides convenient shortcuts including "Find People," "Find Vehicles," and "Find Pets," while supporting user-customizable search phrases with an extremely low operational threshold that requires no professional training.

Unlocking intelligent value, from security to everyday life

The AcuSeek NVR can be widely applied across physical security, traffic management, and community service sectors. Examples include:

Physical Security : Rapidly screening object characteristics such as "black SUV with round headlights" to assist investigations.

Searching for "scooters" and "motorcycles" that have entered restricted road sections to enhance enforcement efficiency.

: Searching for "scooters" and "motorcycles" that have entered restricted road sections to enhance enforcement efficiency. Community Service: Helping residents locate lost pets or missing items, enhancing community service capabilities.

Leo Chen, the product manager at Hikvision, stated: "The launch of the AcuSeek NVR addresses the pain points of traditional video retrieval that relies on manual annotation and suffers from low efficiency. Moving forward, we will continue optimizing AI model algorithms, expanding into more vertical scenarios, and promoting the deep integration of AI technology with security applications."

Pre-orders for the AcuSeek NVR are now available worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Hikvision official website or contact your local distributor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707143/Hikvision_launches_groundbreaking_AcuSeek_NVR_Redefining_video_retrieval_large_multimodal.jpg

