Das Instrument 9YG NO0010955917 DEEP VAL.DRILL.AS NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.06.2025

The instrument 9YG NO0010955917 DEEP VAL.DRILL.AS NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.06.2025



Das Instrument XAL FR0000033219 ALTAREA S.C.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.06.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.06.2025

The instrument XAL FR0000033219 ALTAREA S.C.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.06.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 11.06.2025





