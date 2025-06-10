DUG Technology (DUG) provides seismic data processing services and software primarily to the oil and gas industry. As a small but innovative player in the field, the recent launch of elastic multi-parameter full waveform inversion (MP-FWI) technology gives the company the opportunity to gain market share despite the uncertain industry outlook. The recent Q325 update confirmed that order intake has returned to growth, supporting our forecasts for a recovery in revenue and profitability from FY26. In our view, this is not factored into the current share price. Uptake of solutions for immersion cooling and mobile high-performance computing (HPC) could provide further upside to our forecasts and valuation.

