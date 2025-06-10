US solar manufacturing ramped up sharply in the first quarter of 2025, supporting record levels of new capacity as solar and storage made up 82% of additions to the grid. But proposed legislation and rising import tariffs could cloud growth prospects. From pv magazine USA The 8. 6 GW of new solar module manufacturing capacity added in the first quarter of 2025 marks the third-largest quarter for new manufacturing capacity on record, according to the "US Solar Market Insight Q2 2025" report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. In addition to growing module capacity, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...