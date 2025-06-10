The Pointer School: School children play chess on the roof of London's O2 Arena

From the classroom to the sky: Chess in the curriculum

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- School children have taken chess to extraordinary new heights (quite literally), going head-to-head in a game of chess, 52 metres above London on top of the O2 Arena, to promote the ancient strategy game's benefits in education and for the launch of a new chess club initiative!

Under sunny skies, Pointers' students played on top of the London landmark, but the real achievement lies not in the altitude but in promoting the many cognitive benefits that come with playing the game. The high-stakes game marks the launch of The Pointer School's commitment to making chess more widely available in the community, by opening their doors to an after-school chess club for other pupils in Greenwich and South East London areas, free of charge.

Open to passionate chess players of primary school age, the chess club aims to give young people who otherwise would not have access to structured chess coaching an opportunity to master this universal game of strategy.

The Pointer School, a leading prep school in South London that forms part of the Dukes Education group, celebrates their 75th anniversary this year. The school has a proud history and record when it comes to chess, with former student, Shreyas Royal having become England's youngest ever chess grandmaster - aged just 15 years old.

Pointers student, Kushal Jakhria, is competing in this year's FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships in London this June. As well as the full team making it to the finals of English Primary School Chess Association (EPSCA) National Primary Schools' Championships 2025, further demonstrating the prep school's chess success.

The Pointer School offers world-class guidance and instructions for budding chess players, both within the curriculum and through extracurricular activities. As well as helping Shreyas Royal to hone his skills, the school has a proven track record of success in chess, with former pupils going on to excel at regional, national, and even international levels. Studies have shown that playing chess can deepen your focus, improve your memory and enhance critical thinking, which can translate into everyday life, as well as the game of chess itself.

Charlotte Crookes, Headteacher at The Pointer School, said:

"Our chess club is about much more than the game itself, it's part of our panoramic curriculum, giving every child a chance to discover their interests and thrive intellectually, socially and emotionally; and celebrating what's possible when communities come together.

"Chess offers a number of cognitive benefits that can translate to greater performance in other elements of education, be it concentration, problem-solving or boosting creativity, as well as valuable life skills around critical thinking, planning and logical reasoning.

"What better way to launch our chess club than to play a game at the top of one of London's most recognised landmarks? The Pointer School has taken chess to new heights, but you wouldn't catch me going up there!"

Selection for the chess club, which began with the symbolic O2 Arena showdown, will be based on passion, potential, and above all else, curiosity in the game of chess! Children from across the Greenwich and South East London area are invited to join the after-school club, and they will be given access to expert coaching, as well as opportunities for competitive play.

Jerzy Dybowski, chess tutor at The Pointer School, said:

"Chess builds confident learners and thoughtful decision-makers. We're proud of our heritage, but even more proud to be part of something bigger, something that reaches beyond our school walls."

Spaces for the chess club are limited but available for all primary school age pupils, and anyone who is interested in registering their interest for this initiative can visit The Pointer School website: http://pointers.school/about/chess-club

About The Pointer School

Founded in 1950, The Pointer School is an independent co-educational school in Blackheath, Greenwich, South East London. It is known for its strong academic record, panoramic educational approach, and thriving arts and sports programmes. In 2025, it celebrates 75 years of nurturing curious minds and fostering a spirit of opportunity for all.

The Pointer School is part of the Dukes Education family, the largest premium education group in the UK and one of the fastest-growing families of schools in Europe. Dukes Education was founded by Aatif Hassan in 2015 to give young people an outstanding start in life.

The Group now has 62 education brands and over 80 settings, across nine countries, supporting more than 21,000 pupils and 5,000 staff. Dukes also operates a number of leading summer short courses, university and medical school consultancies, immersive career experience providers, and one-to-one student support offerings, creating a cradle-to-career suite of services.

