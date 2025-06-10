Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow's C&I BESS PowerStack Powers the Netherlands' Poultry Farm

AMSTERDAM, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, supplied its commercial and industrial (C&I) BESS PowerStack to the Poultry Farm Quirijnen in Lage Mierde, the Netherlands, to optimize energy costs and maximize the value of the existing solar installation. With 4 units of PowerStack, the project delivers 916 kWh of capacity and 440 kW of power output.

The poultry farm uses approximately 100 MWh per year and generates 750 MWh per year with its solar system. "We have been looking for innovative solutions, such as an energy storage system," said Ward Schoenmakers, the Poultry Farmer.

With the advanced energy storage solution, the farm is now actively participating in the imbalance market - storing energy when prices are low and discharging when prices are high. This strategic approach not only creates a new revenue stream but also helps stabilize the grid, supporting a more efficient and resilient energy system. A smart, sustainable investment that goes beyond self-consumption, turning energy flexibility into a competitive advantage while contributing to a greener future.

Solar Crew has been active in solar installations since 2012 and has also specialized in energy storage systems in recent years. "We chose the PowerStack for this project because, in terms of specifications, it's a very high-quality product. It has a high capacity and a high-power output. We have been working with Sungrow for years. That's because it is an easy-to-install product, but mainly because of its quality. And that makes Sungrow a reliable partner," said Kevin Roks, owner of Solar Crew.

The PowerStack is seamlessly integrated into this hybrid solar-plus-storage project. The product is equipped with a power conversion system (PCS) and four batteries, providing a usable capacity of 225 kilowatt-hours. In the event of a power outage, the PowerStack provides an uninterrupted power supply, ensuring that the business remains operational. Thanks to its advanced liquid-cooled system, the PowerStack boasts a cell temperature difference of no more than 2.5 degrees, guaranteeing long-term reliability and more efficient energy consumption.

"Sungrow sees the future of energy storage in the business market as essential for the energy transition. We will continue to innovate to meet diverse business requirements," said Menduh Cakmak, Field Service Engineer Sungrow.

