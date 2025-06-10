Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.06.2025
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059
10.06.2025 08:54 Uhr
Crayon expands Google Cloud partnership to include mid-market distribution, focused on AI innovation

OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud. This enhanced partnership will empower Crayon's extensive channel network to deliver Google Cloud's artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and cloud solutions more effectively to businesses worldwide by enabling Crayon's distribution capabilities across more market segments.

As a Google Cloud Distributor, Crayon is crucial in enabling its broad network of resellers and channel partners, now including those who operate in the mid-market segment. This includes providing streamlined access to Google Cloud's portfolio, offering specialized support and enablement programs, and simplifying billing and management, with a strong emphasis on accelerating the adoption of Google Cloud's leading AI capabilities.

"This expanded partnership with Google Cloud is a landmark achievement for Crayon and our partners," said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "Our strength lies in our extensive channel network, reaching hundreds of thousands of end-customers. As a Google Cloud Distributor, we can now equip our partners more effectively with the premier AI and cloud technologies from Google Cloud, enabling them to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to their clients."

Through closer collaboration with Google Cloud, Crayon aims to make powerful AI tools and infrastructure more accessible to organizations of all sizes, helping them innovate faster and harness the full potential of AI.

"Crayon possesses a deep understanding of the channel and a vast ecosystem of partners skilled in cloud and AI solution delivery," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "By continuing to elevate our partnership, Crayon and Google Cloud are helping companies of all types and sizes benefit from leading AI and trusted global cloud infrastructure."

This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to fostering innovation through the channel and empowering businesses with the cloud and AI technologies needed to thrive.

CONTACT:

For more information contact:
Astrid Mannion-Gibson
Global Senior Communications Manager, Crayon
Phone: +47 466 32 010
Email:?astrid.manniongibson@crayon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/crayon/r/crayon-expands-google-cloud-partnership-to-include-mid-market-distribution--focused-on-ai-innovation,c4160891

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crayon-expands-google-cloud-partnership-to-include-mid-market-distribution-focused-on-ai-innovation-302477415.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
