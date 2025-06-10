Ample has deployed its first modular battery swapping stations in Madrid, with more locations planned in the city

Spain's Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE) awarded Ample €9.76 million to support its battery swapping expansion in Madrid

Ample's battery swapping technology charges electric vehicles in five minutes, making it as fast and convenient as refueling with gas

Ample, a leading provider of battery swapping technology for electric vehicles, has completed the deployment of its first modular battery swapping stations in Madrid. This deployment was made possible with Ample's receipt of the Moves Singulares award, an initiative by the Government of Spain to fund innovative technologies to accelerate the transition to electric mobility. With the support of €9.76 million, Ample has planned the installation of several additional modular EV battery swapping stations in Madrid's city center. This marks the beginning of a broader rollout of Ample's technology across the city, aimed at tackling key barriers to EV adoption, including charging time, range anxiety, and infrastructure scalability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610094165/en/

Madrid leads Spain in electric vehicle adoption, with the highest number of EV registrations in the country. To meet its goal of reducing emissions by 65% by 2030 and align with Spain's national target of 5.5 million EVs on the road within the decade, the city is rapidly expanding charging infrastructure and exploring solutions like battery swapping.

Recognizing the role of modular battery swapping in accelerating EV adoption, the Spanish government selected Ample as the first recipient of the Moves Singulares award for this technology. Ample was chosen for its ability to address urban charging constraints, support high-utilization fleets, and reduce vehicle emissions in densely populated areas.

Ample's battery swapping technology fully charges electric vehicles in five minutes, making it as fast and convenient as refueling with gas. The system is designed for seamless integration with any EV model, replacing depleted batteries with fully charged ones. Its modular architecture allows for rapid deployment-stations can be installed in as little as three days-making it an ideal solution for urban environments like Madrid.

"This grant is a tremendous step forward for Ample and the electric mobility space in Spain. By partnering with the Spanish government, we are not just meeting the immediate infrastructure needs of Madrid's growing population, but also laying the groundwork for a future-proof, sustainable urban mobility ecosystem," said Khaled Hassounah, CEO of Ample. "We look forward to working with our partners to get more Ample-powered vehicles on the roads."

Ample is strengthening its partnership with Stellantis to roll out a swappable Fiat 500e car-sharing service in Madrid. This collaboration includes the Fiat brand, Free2move, Stellantis' mobility service operator, and Free2move Charge, Stellantis's customer-specific charging services.

Note: This action is part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan Funded by the European Union NextGenerationEU. However, the views and opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Commission. Neither the European Union nor the European Commission can be held responsible for them.

About Ample

Ample aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and sustainable transportation energy globally. The company is pioneering a new method of energy delivery through modular battery swapping and can deliver a 100% charge to any EV in under 5 minutes. Founded in 2014, Ample is headquartered in San Francisco. Repsol Energy Ventures invested in Ample in 2018. For more information, please visit www.ample.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610094165/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Ample Media Contact

VSC for Ample

ample@vsc.co