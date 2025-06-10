WEKA and Nebius Partner to Catalyze AI Innovation With Ultra-High-Performance Cloud Infrastructure Solution

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WEKA, the AI-native data platform company, and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), a leading AI infrastructure company, today announced a partnership that delivers a powerful GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) solution integrating WEKA's advanced data storage software with Nebius' full-stack AI cloud platform. The collaboration enables customers to scale compute and storage resources on demand with ultra-high performance and microsecond latency for efficient AI model training and precision AI inference.

Organizations that run AI model training and inference processes at scale often face challenges related to compute, memory, storage, and data management, which can impede innovation. As demand for modern AI infrastructure grows, organizations are embracing specialized neoclouds for access to turnkey infrastructure that can power their AI ambitions. In turn, neoclouds are seeking innovative ways to optimize the performance and efficiency of their GPU data center infrastructure.

Nebius AI Cloud delivers a cutting-edge, cost-optimized neocloud environment that empowers innovators of all sizes - from enterprises to startups to research institutions - to operationalize AI workloads. To fuel the premium tier of its next-generation platform, Nebius selected WEKA's high-performance storage software to turbocharge its AI Cloud performance while effortlessly scaling from petabytes to exabytes of data.

A leading research institution selected Nebius' purpose-built AI infrastructure to power its large-scale experimentation and model development efforts, reserving a multi-thousand-GPU cluster and leaning on Nebius AI Cloud's developer-friendly platform optimized for AI/ML workloads.

To further tailor the environment to its exacting operational needs, the customer requested the integration of WEKA's data platform, citing previous success with WEKA and the need for features such as user and directory quotas. With 2PB of WEKA storage deployed alongside Nebius' compute infrastructure, the institution now benefits from a high-performance, scalable, and fully managed platform that supports the rigorous demands of cutting-edge AI research.

"WEKA exceeded every expectation and requirement we had," said Danila Shtan, CTO at Nebius. "The WEKA solution not only delivers outstanding throughput, IOPS, and low latency at scale while effortlessly managing mixed read and write workloads, but it also provides exceptional metadata management and streamlined multitenancy."

"We are proud to be collaborating with Nebius to deliver high-performance, cloud-based solutions that maximize their AI innovation while minimizing infrastructure complexity," said Liran Zvibel, cofounder and CEO at WEKA. "Together, Nebius and WEKA are redefining what's possible when high-performance storage meets AI-first infrastructure, providing a unified solution that is a catalyst for enterprise AI and agentic AI innovation."

Learn more about the Nebius AI Cloud solution powered by WEKA: https://www.weka.io/customers/nebius/.

About Nebius

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, an AI-native cloud platform, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the Company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

?The Nebius AI Cloud platform has been built from the ground up for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house, Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models.

To learn more, visit www.nebius.com

About WEKA

WEKA is architecting a new approach to the enterprise data stack built for the era of agentic AI. The WEKA® Data Platform sets the standard for AI infrastructure, providing a cloud and AI-native foundation for enterprise AI that can be deployed anywhere with seamless data portability across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments. It transforms legacy data silos into dynamic data pipelines that dramatically increase GPU utilization and make AI model training, inference, and HPC workloads run faster and more efficiently, delivering microsecond latency performance at scale. WEKA is helping the world's most innovative enterprises and research organizations to accelerate time to market, discovery, and insights with AI, including 12 of the Fortune 50. Visit www.weka.io to learn more, or connect with WEKA on LinkedIn and X.

WEKA and the WEKA logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707068/WEKA_Nebius_PR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796062/WEKA_v1_Logo_new.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/weka-and-nebius-partner-to-catalyze-ai-innovation-with-ultra-high-performance-cloud-infrastructure-solution-302477359.html