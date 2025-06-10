AMSilk enters Consumer Care Market with the launch of AMSilk4Shine and AMSilk4Care

NEURIED, Germany, 10 June 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSilk, a global leader in advanced biomaterials based on silk proteins, today announces its expansion into the consumer care market with the launch of AMSilk4Shine and AMSilk4Care.

AMSilk4Shine is an innovative, silk protein-based ingredient designed to provide a more sustainable, high-performance alternative to traditional petroleum-based polymers which are for example present in current rinse-aid formulations for automatic dishwashing, and in some screen and window cleaning formulations.

AMSilk4Care is a base pure protein formulation ingredient, designed for brand owners and ingredient suppliers to test in their product formulations and unlock the full potential of silk protein in different household and personal care applications.

The integration of silk proteins into cleaning products leverages the advantageous chemical and structural properties of silk proteins. The unique amino acid composition enables the formation of ultra-thin, surface-adhering coatings that deliver high-performance functionality while protecting the underlying surfaces. This makes them highly versatile for use in a range of cleaning and personal care applications. AMSilk proteins are biodegradable according to OECD 301B standards, reducing product carbon footprint by 53% and chemical footprint by 57%, which will also assist formulators in meeting their sustainability targets.

In dishwashing formulations, petroleum-based polymers break down into microscopic plastic particles that contaminate waterways, harm marine life, and even infiltrate our food chain - potentially leading to endocrine disruption and other health concerns.

The launch of silk proteins for consumer care solutions aligns with a paradigm shift in consumer behavior, driven by increasing demand for safer, health-conscious, and eco-friendly products in various sectors - including household products. As consumer care brands transition towards more sustainable and biodegradable solutions, AMSilk provides a breakthrough ingredient that eliminates the need for harmful chemicals. Notably, AMSilk's silk protein-based ingredients support the EU's action plan aiming for a 30% reduction in microplastics released into the environment by 2030.

Ulrich Scherbel, Chief Executive Officer of AMSilk, commented: "With AMSilk4Shine and AMSilk4Care, we are pushing the boundaries of bio-based consumer care solutions by offering an affordable biotechnology ingredient that meets the growing demand for eco-conscious products - without compromising on performance. This marks an exciting step forward for AMSilk as we continue to explore the additional applications of our silk-based protein technology."

AMSilk has already successfully spun its silk-based protein into fibers for textile applications - an achievement that sets it apart from its peers.

You can read more about AMSilk4Shine and AMSilk4Care via its dedicated product website here: https://www.amsilk.com/amsilk-consumer-care-solutions/

About AMSilk

AMSilk is a frontrunner in advanced biomaterials made from silk-based proteins. Using a patented technology platform, protected by a best-in-class patent portfolio, we are pushing boundaries in the field of bio-based materials.

At AMSilk, we turn man-made proteins into formulations, including fibers and yarns, hydrogels and silk powder. The high-performance qualities of our material enables a wide range of applications in the textile, homecare, biomedical, and automobile industries, and brings breakthrough benefits for products and customers.

The Company has already collaborated with industry-leading global companies and plans to continue partnering with enterprises worldwide to pursue the vision of enabling true change through disruptive biotech materials.

For more information, please visit www.amsilk.com

AMSilk can be found on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/amsilk-gmbh/

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations and assumptions of the Management of AMSilk GmbH and are based on information currently available to Management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and developments concerning AMSilk GmbH may therefore differ materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed herein due to various factors.

