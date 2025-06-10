Cyprus curtailed more than half of its potential renewable power in early 2025, including record residential solar cuts, as grid limits and a lack of storage strain its energy transition. Without swift investment in flexibility, analysts warn the country risks eroding public trust and delaying decarbonization. Curtailment of green power in Cyprus has become an acute issue for the country's electricity sector, which is now also cutting significant volumes of solar power generated by residential and small commercial units. Unless Cyprus meaningfully adopts energy storage, its energy transition ...

