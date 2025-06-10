European credit specialist, AlbaCore Capital Group ("AlbaCore"), has announced the appointment of Diarmuid CurranasManaging Director and Portfolio Manager.

Diarmuid will focus on AlbaCore's leading European CLO platform both new issuance and existing CLO fund management, reporting to Deborah Cohen Malka, Partner and Portfolio Manager, who leads the CLO business.

"I'm pleased to welcome Diarmuid to the team at AlbaCore," said Deborah Cohen Malka. "His background and experience will strengthen our capabilities as we continue to take advantage of the pipeline of opportunities in Europe on behalf of our investor base."

Diarmuid joins AlbaCore from Napier Park Global Capital, where he served as a Portfolio Manager. In that capacity, he was responsible for managing a portfolio of European loans and High Yield bonds held in CLOs as well as credit selection and underwriting as a member of the Investment Committee.

"I've been impressed from afar by AlbaCore's reputation in the European market," said Diarmuid Curran. "I look forward to working with Deborah and the team to build upon their well-established European CLO business."

In March of this year, AlbaCore successfully priced AlbaCore Euro CLO VII it's 7th CLO bringing the total value of CLO platform assets under management to c. €2.9 billion.

The CLO platform incorporates negative ESG screening criteria in combination with AlbaCore's fundamental research and risk focused ESG considerations, including restrictions on the industries in which the CLO can invest.

About AlbaCore Capital Group

AlbaCore Capital Group is one of Europe's leading alternative credit specialists, investing in private capital solutions, direct lending, opportunistic and dislocated credit, CLOs, and structured products. Founded in 2016, AlbaCore is part of the First Sentier Investors Group. AlbaCore's investment philosophy is focused on capital preservation and generating attractive risk adjusted returns through the cycle for its investors. AlbaCore manages US $10.0 billion in AuM3 as of 31 March 2025 on behalf of global pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, insurance companies, family offices and high net worths around the world.

