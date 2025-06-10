Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 09:48 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Muinmos Wins Global Forex Award 2025 for Best KYC Provider

BILLUND, Denmark, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Muinmos has once again been recognised as a leader in client onboarding technology, winning the title of Best KYC Provider in the B2B Global Forex Awards 2025. This marks the third consecutive year that Muinmos has received this prestigious accolade. This category recognises the best-of-breed KYC vendor, providing the most complete and fully automated KYC/AML solution, combating financial crime while also improving the end-client's onboarding experience.

Muinmos Logo

The B2B Global Forex Awards, organised by Holiston Media, shine a light on best-in-class providers across the forex ecosystem, recognising providers that drive innovation, deliver exceptional service, and set new standards in the financial services industry.

This year, over 100 businesses entered the B2B Global Forex Awards, with more than 7,500 votes cast by financial institutions, technology providers, FinTech and RegTech specialists. Muinmos secured the highest number of votes in the Best KYC Provider category, which also included Shufti, Sumsub and MAP FinTech.

Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media said, "Transparency is at the heart of these awards," he continues. "Each winner is chosen by industry professionals, making this a true benchmark of peer-recognised excellence."

Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, Founder and CEO, Muinmos said, "Winning Best KYC Provider once again is a tremendous honour. It validates the strength of our technology and the trust placed in us by the industry. We are extremely grateful to everyone who voted for us.

"Muinmos is very proud to be setting the benchmark for KYC/KYB excellence globally. As regulatory demands continue to evolve, we remain committed to empowering financial institutions with market-leading, fully automated, seamless onboarding solutions which ensure compliance, enhance the client experience, and provide continuous due diligence throughout the client's lifecycle."

Muinmos' award-winning KYC solution offers comprehensive global coverage and automation across all types of KYC/KYB/AML checks, including support for clients offering FX, CFDs, cryptocurrencies and stocks. The platform is integrated with multiple data sources and performs real-time monitoring to reflect changes in regulatory requirements, client data, and risk profiles.

Muinmos has won Best KYC Provider at the B2B Global Forex Awards for the last three years, since the category launched in 2023. A full list of B2B Global Forex Award winners 2025 is available here.

About Muinmos
Muinmos' advanced client onboarding solutions empower financial institutions to achieve smooth customer experience, enhance organisational efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Muinmos is a firm believer that compliance can be a catalyst for growth. Its proprietary regulatory engine enables clients to easily acquire new markets, efficiently manage compliance requirements and quickly adapt to regulatory changes.

Through integration into numerous data-sources, a market-unique AI-powered rule engine and groundbreaking holistic architecture, Muinmos' ready-to-use SaaS solution helps firms transform their end-to-end KYC/KYB/AML onboarding and client lifecycle management, and achieve true Straight-Through-Processing (STP).

ISO 27001 certified, GDPR compliant and designed to meet a vast array of regulatory requirements (KYC / KYB / AML / CFT / MiFID / MiCA and similar), Muinmos is trusted by financial institutions worldwide to streamline their onboarding processes, from digital identity verification and screening, to corporate data, CRA, pKYC, cross-border client classification, suitability, appropriateness, and much more - all in one platform. For further information, visit www.muinmos.com or follow Muinmos on LinkedIn

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706635/Muinmos_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/muinmos-wins-global-forex-award-2025-for-best-kyc-provider-302476937.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.