DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MSEU LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 289.9481 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 339351 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN LEI Code: 969500E6V09ZKCLMR398 Sequence No.: 392210 EQS News ID: 2152834 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 10, 2025 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)