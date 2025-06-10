Anzeige
Enertis Applus+ Study: LONGi BC Modules Outperform TOPCon in LCOE, Driving Higher Commercial Value

SEVILLE, Spain, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technical engineering consultancy Enertis Applus+ has released a comprehensive analysis of a 47MW single-axis tracker PV project in Seville, Spain, comparing the commercial performance of back-contact (BC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technologies. Energy Yield Assessments (EYA) were conducted based on module data provided by LONGi. The results confirm that LONGi's HPBC2.0 modules Hi-MO 9 significantly outperform TOPCon alternatives in power generation efficiency, cost control, and levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), providing robust technical validation for utility-scale solar deployments worldwide.

Key Findings:

  • 3.4% Higher Energy Yield per Watt: Hi-MO 9 generated 2,209 hours of first-year operation - 2.4%-3.4% more than TOPCon equivalents, directly increasing project revenue.
  • Cost Parity Despite Premium Pricing: With Hi-MO 9 priced just 0.7¢/W higher than TOPCon, total CAPEX remained comparable through optimized system design and cost structures.

First Year Equivalent Power Generation Hours and CAPEX Comparison

  • Industry-Leading LCOE Reduction: Hi-MO 9 achieved an LCOE of €0.02706/kWh - 3.92-4.47% lower than TOPCon modules. Cost advantages stem from: Reduced fixed cost allocation per unit energy via higher yield; Variable cost compression through enhanced tracker compatibility and reduced electrical losses.

LONGi BC Modules Outperform TOPCon in LCOE

The study confirms BC technology's unique capacity to maximize lifetime return on investment through synergistic "efficiency gains + cost control" effects. By significantly lowering electricity production costs, Hi-MO 9 enables solar assets to compete more effectively in global energy markets while accelerating decarbonization efforts.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707209/First_Year_Equivalent_Power_Generation_Hours_CAPEX_Comparison.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707210/LONGi_BC_Modules_Outperform_TOPCon_LCOE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862722/LONGi_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enertis-applus-study-longi-bc-modules-outperform-topcon-in-lcoe-driving-higher-commercial-value-302477457.html

