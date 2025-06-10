Tata Power's PV module subsidiary, TP Solar, has produced more than 4 GW of solar panels and 1. 4 GW of cells at its factory in Tamil Nadu, India. From pv magazine India TP Solar Ltd. , the manufacturing unit of Tata Power and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), has surpassed 4 GW of solar module production at its facility in Tamil Nadu, India. As of May 31, 2025, the plant has produced 4,049 MW of solar modules and 1,441 MW of solar cells. With a strategic focus on scaling up production, the company is targeting 3. 7 GW of solar cell output and 3. 725 GW of ...

