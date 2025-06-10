Today, Golub Capital marked the five-year anniversary of its London office by announcing an expansion in its European direct lending strategy, a new and expanded London office location and record-breaking results.

"Our growth and success in Europe over the last five years has exceeded our expectations and we are not done," said Tara Moore, Head of European Originations at Golub Capital. "We are expanding our lending capabilities to include borrowers across technology, healthcare, financial services and business services in the U.K., Germany, France and the Nordics."

Key highlights as of May 31, 2025 include:

Since 2020, Golub Capital has committed more than $7.9 billion across more than 70 deals

It set a record with over $2.5 billion in new commitments in 2024

Deepened investment in core verticals of Software, Financial Services and Business Services

Over the last five years, the Firm has expanded borrower jurisdictions beyond the U.K., to include DACH, France, Benelux and the Nordics

The London-based direct lending team is now 12-strong

"Golub Capital was designed to be best in sponsor finance," said David Golub, President of Golub Capital. "Central to our vision is building a compelling value proposition for all our partners marked by a strong set of competitive advantages. We are excited to continue to build our partnerships and our competitive advantages in Europe."

Golub Capital moved last month into a new, larger office at 10 Portman Square.

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced private credit manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of April 1, 2025, Golub Capital had over 1,000 employees and over $75 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

