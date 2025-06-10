Business AI Suite Launch, Hearst UK, and Konecta Momentum Signal Strategic Growth

Uniphore, the Business AI Company, today announced a significant expansion across Europe, accelerating its commitment to the region through new customer adoption, partner momentum, product launches, and organizational investment.

The announcement coincides with the release of the Uniphore Business AI Cloud, announced during the AI Leadership Summit held yesterday in London-an exclusive gathering of media, industry leaders, and Uniphore customers exploring the future of agentic AI in Europe. Attendees included executives from ResultsCX, Konecta, KPMG, and Rowan Curran, Principal Analyst at Forrester, who shared perspectives on how enterprises are scaling AI from isolated pilots to business-critical systems that drive measurable outcomes across customer experience, marketing, operations and more.

A Platform Built for Europe's AI Mandate

As enterprise adoption of AI accelerates across Europe, CIOs and Line of Business Leaders face growing pressure to deliver solutions that align with the EU's AI Act. Uniphore's Business AI Cloud delivers on these requirements through a sovereign, composable, and secure platform that allows enterprises to activate AI across voice, video, text, structured and unstructured data without compromising privacy or control.

With generative AI projected to grow at 55 percent annually in Europe and AI spending expected to exceed $133 billion in the region by 2028, European CIOs are under pressure to move beyond experimentation and deliver business-ready AI that is secure, compliant and operational at scale. Uniphore's Business AI Cloud is built to meet this demand, supporting the CIO mandate to operationalize AI across workflows while meeting strict data governance, privacy and ethical standards defined in the EU AI Act and other regulatory frameworks.

Fall 2025: Uniphore Marketing AI CDP Launches in EMEA

Uniphore will formally launch its Marketing AI CDP and Marketing Agents, part of the Business AI Suite, in the European market this fall. Built for enterprise marketers navigating complex privacy landscapes and fragmented customer data, the solution helps teams activate insights and deploy agentic marketing workflows without requiring data movement or custom engineering.

Among Uniphore's newest customers in the region is Hearst UK, a leading media organization embracing AI to drive marketing automation and personalized engagement.

"We've been really pleased with the flexibility and composability of the Uniphore CDP," said Krishan Gandhi, Senior Director of Data Engineering Analytics at Hearst UK. "As we continue to evolve our customer data strategy, we're excited to see how Uniphore's Marketing Agents and complete AI platform will help us better engage audiences, streamline workflows, and drive more impactful marketing outcomes."

The Uniphore Business AI Suite includes Marketing AI, a CDP with pre-built agents purpose-built for enterprise marketers, including the Product Knowledge Agent (now generally available), which answers user questions in real time using indexed product documentation; the Platform Search Agent, launching in Summer 2025, which enables semantic search across audiences, attributes, and platform components; and the Audience Segmentation Agent, also arriving this summer, which allows marketers to build audience cohorts from plain-English prompts using both rule- and outcome-based logic. Together, these agents help enterprises accelerate first-party data activation while meeting GDPR compliance requirements out of the box.

Momentum with Konecta Drives Scaled Transformation

Uniphore also continues to deepen its relationship with global BPO leader Konecta, following the strategic partnership announced in late 2023. The companies are jointly scaling AI-led contact center transformation across Europe automating quality monitoring, enabling real-time agent guidance and delivering measurable outcomes for telecom and financial services leaders.

"With Uniphore, we're building an agentic AI factory, designed to rapidly create, deploy and orchestrate AI agents across our customer environments," said Oscar Vergé, chief AI deployment officer at Konecta. "The platform's agent builder, orchestration engine and support for both prebuilt and custom agents allow us to agentify critical workflows for each client, from customer service to back-office automation. This isn't just AI adoption it's real transformation at enterprise scale."

Konecta leaders joined Uniphore onstage at the AI Leadership Summit in London to discuss deployment momentum and share learnings on production-grade enterprise AI.

Growing the Team and Leadership Across EMEA

Uniphore has significantly grown its presence in the region, expanding its team across sales, engineering, and customer success. The company now operates from a dedicated London office as well as an office in Valencia, Spain and is actively engaged in deployments across key markets throughout EMEA.

To support this growth, Jeremy Keefe has joined as Vice President of Sales, EMEA, bringing decades of enterprise software leadership to Uniphore's regional go-to-market strategy.

