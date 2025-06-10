Survey shows convenience and seamless experiences take priority over price

2025 will be a pivotal year for retail, with rising consumer expectations and growing competition forcing transformation

While UK merchants are split between global and domestic growth, US retailers are mainly focusing on local expansion

According to Metapack's 2025 Ecommerce Outlook, a comprehensive survey of retailers and consumers in the UK and US, there is a clear shift in what drives consumer priorities and what loyalty means. Convenience has now overtaken cost as the primary factor in purchase decision making, where 76.6% of those surveyed would consider switching providers if faced with delivery delays.

The data shows that while UK retailers maintain plans for growth (with 32.2% anticipating higher growth rates than they did in 2024), they face increased operational pressure to satisfy consumer demands. The report also discusses both the challenges ecommerce leaders are facing and actionable opportunities that are emerging, such as investing in shipping technology to offset changing market conditions.

UK Consumers Demand More: Convenience is the New Currency

Loyalty is no longer driven by price alone. While 70.3% of UK consumers still factor in cost, convenience has taken centre stage, especially among Millennials. 85.7% of UK shoppers now expect diverse delivery choices and smooth returns for a seamless experience between their online and in-store shopping practices, reinforcing the need for true omnichannel strategies.

Convenience also extends to fulfilment. 84.3% of consumers want delivery options that align with their own schedules rather than being dictated by retailers and carriers. The stakes are also high, as 76.6% say they would switch brands after a poor delivery experience. At the same time, cost remains a growing concern, with 59.5% of shoppers expressing worry over delivery and return fees-an increase of 10.8% since Metapack's Ecommerce Delivery Benchmark Report earlier this year. This misaligns with current trends in returns pricing, as an increasing number of retailers begin to introduce charges for returns.

"Metapack's research makes it clear: quick delivery timeframes, ease of access for order pick ups and returns, and a frictionless experience now define customer loyalty," said Emma Clarke, Senior Director of Product Management at Metapack. "Brands that fail to meet this new standard will fall behind."

UK vs US: Retailers Set Sights on Growth-But Face Different Headwinds

UK retailers are optimistic, and most expect to grow in 2025, with more than half forecasting moderate or significant gains. This optimism is, however, cautious in the face of rising operational pressure. According to Metapack's findings, 29.2% of UK retailers are most concerned about competition, with 28.2% also worried about rising fulfilment costs.

Retailers in the US report similar pressures, with 25.7% naming fulfilment costs as their biggest challenge, followed by 24.5% citing supply chain disruptions.However, expansion plans are split: 22.3% of UK retailers plan to go global, and an almost equal amount (21.8%) are solely focusing on domestic growth. US merchants are slightly more focused on their domestic market, with 27.9% prioritising local expansion.

"It's clear that both US and UK retailers are aiming for growth in 2025. However, there's a difference between the current economic and political realities for each market. From tariff impacts to market saturation, we're watching two countries evolve under different pressures. While the UK brands are balancing global ambitions with cost concerns, the US retailers are focused on strengthening their domestic operations and stabilising fulfilment costs," continued Clarke.

Retail's Turning Point: Adapt or Get Left Behind

2025 will challenge retailers more than ever, as rising consumer expectations and increasing competition force a rethink of logistics, technology, and the overall customer experience. Those already taking action will be the ones leading the way.

So, what are they doing? They're using data to predict points of failure, anticipating consumer buying preferences-both what they want to buy and how they want to do so-and tailoring the post-purchase experience around consumer preferences for communication and behaviours. As shopping journeys become more complex, they're connecting online and in-store experiences through shared inventory, flexible returns, and click-and-collect services. At the same time, they're cutting costs and speeding up delivery by automating fulfilment with regional hubs and smart warehouse systems.

In 2025, price won't win the sale-experience will. Retailers who act now to streamline operations and elevate delivery will come out on top.

