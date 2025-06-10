AI400X3 and Infinia 2.1 Deliver Unmatched Performance, Multi-Tenant Security, and Operational Efficiency for the Modern Enterprise

At the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC) 2025, DDN, the global leader in AI and data intelligence solutions, announced the official launch of its next-generation appliance: AI400X3 and enhancements to its end-to-end AI software, Infinia 2.1. Together, these innovations form the core of the DDN Data Intelligence Platform, purpose-built to meet the performance, security, and scalability demands of modern enterprises accelerating AI and HPC deployments.

This milestone reinforces DDN's leadership in high-performance data infrastructure, offering enterprises a unified solution to accelerate SLA timelines, lower TCO, and unlock data-driven innovation at scale.

Accelerating Enterprise AI and HPC with the DDN AI400X3

Powered by DDN EXAScaler® software, the AI400X3 delivers:

Up to 70% higher write throughput and 55% higher read throughput over the previous generation

Seamless integration with NVIDIA DGX, NVIDIA GB200, Spectrum-X, and BlueField® DPUs for future-ready AI infrastructure

Enterprise-grade multi-tenancy with per-tenant isolation, VLANs, quotas, and access controls

Proactive drive failure management and online upgrades with zero downtime, ensuring unmatched availability

Real-time health monitoring, automated orchestration via EMF APIs, and seamless integration with enterprise collaboration tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams

By simplifying deployment and reducing software complexity, the AI400X3 slashes operational costs and streamlines management-freeing IT teams to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure.

NVIDIA-approved reference architectures featuring the AI400X3-validated for both NVIDIA GB200 and NVIDIA HGX B200 platforms-are available now at ddn.com/resources/nvidia-reference-architectures.

Introducing Infinia 2.1: Intelligent Data Services for AI Workflows

The latest release of Infinia 2.1 expands support for complex, high-throughput data pipelines. New features include:

Infinia Hadoop Connector (in preview) for high-performance Hadoop and Spark workloads using native S3-compatible access

for high-performance Hadoop and Spark workloads using native S3-compatible access Expanded observability through native integrations with Datadog, Chronosphere, and OpenTelemetry

These capabilities enable enterprises to gain deeper visibility into their infrastructure, reduce issue resolution times, and maintain data pipeline efficiency from edge to core.

Built for Business Outcomes: Speed, Simplicity, and Scale

The combination of AI400X3 and Infinia 2.1 delivers clear advantages for enterprise IT leaders:

Accelerated time-to-value for AI model training, inference, and complex simulations

for AI model training, inference, and complex simulations Improved SLA compliance with multi-tenant performance guarantees and real-time diagnostics

with multi-tenant performance guarantees and real-time diagnostics Lower operational cost with simplified architectures and fewer VMs to manage

with simplified architectures and fewer VMs to manage Enhanced data security and tenant isolation for CSPs and internal business units

for CSPs and internal business units Future-proof infrastructure built to scale with emerging AI and HPC workloads

"DDN is empowering enterprises to run AI and HPC at scale with confidence," said Sven Oehme, CTO at DDN. "The AI400X3 and Infinia 2.1 give organizations the tools to meet the demands of AI-driven transformation-delivering performance, control, and cost-efficiency in a single, unified platform."

Meet DDN at ISC 2025

Join DDN at Booth E01 at ISC 2025 in Hamburg to see live demonstrations of the DDN Data Intelligence Platform in action. Learn how leading enterprises, CSPs, and research institutions are using DDN to accelerate innovation and reduce time to insight.

For more information, visit www.ddn.com.

About DDN

DDN is the world's leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN's proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

