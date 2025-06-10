Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.06.2025
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bosch and Virto Commerce Power a Loyalty Portal for 150K+ Users Across Europe

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virto Commerce, a global leader in B2B ecommerce solutions, has teamed up with Bosch Home Comfort Group to build and scale a digital loyalty portal that now serves over 150,000 registered users, with more than 210,000 orders fulfilled across Europe. What started as a fragmented network of local loyalty programs has evolved into a unified, API-driven platform supporting 50+ brand-country combinations, 22,000+ products, and 115+ integrated fulfillment providers.

Virto Commerce logo

With Virto's modular Commerce Innovation Platform at its core, the loyalty portal has become a mission-critical part of Bosch's digital partner engagement strategy. It enables installers to register products, redeem loyalty points, and access training and documentation-all in one scalable workspace.

Since 2017, the platform has grown from processing just 5,000 orders in its first year to managing 35,000+ annually. Bosch's internal tech team built the frontend independently, leveraging Virto's flexibility to retain full control over DevOps and infrastructure-a major win for agility and long-term ownership.

"We had a working piece of software after just 2.5 days of hands-on workshop with Virto Commerce. Such fast prototyping was crucial in our decision to choose Virto," says Cornelius Munz, Senior Software Engineer and Technical Lead at Bosch Home Comfort Group.

"Thanks to real-time catalog updates, custom-built fulfillment logic, and seamless integration with over 115 providers, Bosch can ensure consistent, localized experiences for its trade partners," adds Alexander Siniouguine, Founder & CEO at Virto Commerce.

"Our loyalty portal is now a full-service digital workbench for installers across Europe," continues Cornelius. "The ability to own our infrastructure and adapt quickly to market needs was only possible with Virto Commerce."

As Bosch continues to invest in digital engagement, this platform is not only improving operational efficiency but also deepening long-term relationships with its partner network, laying the foundation for future growth in Europe's energy landscape.

About Virto Commerce

Virto Commerce, founded in 2011, is a global leader in B2B ecommerce and marketplace solutions, with offices in Los Angeles, Limassol, and Vilnius. Virto Commerce specializes in innovative, highly customizable headless commerce platforms.

About Bosch Home Comfort Group

Bosch Home Comfort Group is a global leader in smart, sustainable technologies for heating, cooling, and domestic hot water. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Bosch Group, the company employs around 13,800 people and operates 17 production sites across the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704329/Virto_Commerce_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bosch-and-virto-commerce-power-a-loyalty-portal-for-150k-users-across-europe-302475159.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
