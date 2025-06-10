Anzeige
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
10.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
Edgefolio UK Limited: Acer Tree Investment Management selects Edgefolio to support client base

The firm will leverage Edgefolio to increase their effectiveness in supporting their current clients, whilst supporting additional outreach efforts.

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgefolio today announced that Acer Tree Investment Management LLP ("Acer Tree"), a London-based alternative credit manager, is now live on Edgefolio's all-in-one fund marketing solution for hedge funds. The firm will now benefit from a CRM, data room, mailing tool, and fund reporting - all within a single, customisable platform.

Edgefolio Logo

Acer Tree is a European-focused credit manager driven by in-depth, research-based credit selection. Their fundamental expertise enables conviction longs and shorts expressed through optimal risk-adjusted products, payout profiles, and strategies. Amid significant recent growth, Acer Tree sought to implement a platform that enables them to centralise their investor communications and manage their business development pipeline at scale whilst still offering a first-class investor experience.

"We have been greatly impressed with the Edgefolio product, team and implementation," said Jonathan Bowers, CIO of Acer Tree. "Thanks to Edgefolio, we will now have a comprehensive solution that meets our evolving needs as we continue to scale."

"Edgefolio supports a wide range of hedge funds, from large established firms with dedicated investor relations and marketing teams to managers looking to grow their investor base with maximum efficiency", said Rowen Pillay, CEO and Co-Founder, Edgefolio. "We are excited to help Acer Tree to scale their marketing and also give their investors the streamlined digital experience offered by all Edgefolio clients".

About Acer Tree Investment Management
Founded in 2019, Acer Tree specialises in European investment opportunities across the liquid credit universe in investment grade, high yield, leveraged loans, special situations, distressed and structured products.

About Edgefolio
Edgefolio delivers market leading SaaS technology for hedge funds, investment banks, and prime brokerages.

Hedge funds use Edgefolio to digitise their fund marketing and investor relations through the investor portal, CRM, email campaigns, and data room with digital analytics and reporting.

Banks and third-party marketers use Edgefolio to digitise their capital introductions and fund marketing operations, providing investor access to a fund repository with digital introduction requests, as well as CRM, content distribution and email marketing.

Contact details

Acer Tree Investment Management
Robert Galione
COO
robert.galione@acerim.com

Edgefolio
Amelia Wilkinson
Marketing Associate
amelia.wilkinson@edgefolio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526793/5360276/Edgefolio_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acer-tree-investment-management-selects-edgefolio-to-support-client-base-302476689.html

