Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan: Nuvoton to Showcase Alternative Light Source Solutions to Mercury Lamps at LASER World of PHOTONICS 2025 from June 24 to 27

KYOTO, Japan, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (hereinafter "NTCJ") announced on January 15 the launch of its industry-leading (*) indigo semiconductor laser, which emits an optical level of output power of 1.7 W and a wavelength of 420 nm. Details of the new product and alternative light source solutions to mercury lamps will be exhibited at LASER World of PHOTONICS 2025 in Munich, Germany, set for Tuesday, June 24 - Friday, June 27. The company will welcome all visitors to its booth.

(*) As of January 15, 2025, based on NTCJ's research on semiconductor lasers emitting at a wavelength of 420 nm

Image:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108245/202505138724/_prw_PI1fl_v6B7UC2x.jpg

1. This product achieves industry-leading optical output power of 1.7 W at a wavelength of 420 nm, close to the g-line of mercury lamps, in a compact TO-56 CAN package. Using this high-output, compact product enhances the design flexibility of light source devices, enabling the development of smaller light source devices compared to mercury lamps.

2. With over 40 years of experience and more than 3 billion semiconductor lasers shipped for optical discs, NTCJ has developed extensive design and manufacturing expertise in semiconductor lasers. Its newly developed indigo semiconductor laser integrates proprietary optical design and heat dissipation technology, achieving both high efficiency and long-term reliability. Compared to mercury lamps, this reduces power consumption and the frequency of light source replacements, thereby lowering the running costs of light sources.

3. This product, which emits laser light at a wavelength of 420 nm close to the g-line of mercury lamps, can be combined with NTCJ's mass-produced ultraviolet semiconductor lasers (378 nm) and violet semiconductor lasers (402 nm) to serve as alternative light sources for the i-line (365 nm), h-line (405 nm), and g-line (436 nm) of mercury lamps. Additionally, by adjusting the output power ratio of each semiconductor laser according to the application, it is possible to achieve highly flexible optical designs that were not possible with mercury lamps.

For more details about the product, please visit:
https://www.nuvoton.com/products/laser-diodes/semiconductor-laser/index.html

About Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan: https://www.nuvoton.co.jp/en/

LASER World of PHOTONICS 2025 Web site:
https://world-of-photonics.com/en/trade-fair/

Nuvoton booth site:
https://exhibitors.world-of-photonics.com/exhibitor-portal/2025/list-of-exhibitors/exhibitordetails/?elb=178.1100.5708.1.111

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuvoton-to-showcase-alternative-light-source-solutions-to-mercury-lamps-at-laser-world-of-photonics-2025-from-june-24-to-27-302477040.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.