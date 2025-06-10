Broad Arrow Auctions: Broad Arrow Adds Zürich Auction At The Dolder Grand Hotel To Its Growing Global Calendar

INAUGURAL ZÜRICH AUCTION TO TAKE PLACE ON 1 NOVEMBER 2025 AS A HIGHLIGHT OF THE RENOWNED AUTO ZÜRICH SHOW | APPROXIMATELY 60 EXCEPTIONAL COLLECTOR CARS TO BE AUCTIONED AT THE SPECTACULAR DOLDER GRAND

LONDON, England, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, continues its European expansion with the announcement of The Zürich Auction, held in partnership with Auto Zürich, on Saturday, 1 November 2025.

Broad Arrow's Zürich Auction will feature approximately 60 highly desirable collector cars sourced globally and will be the culminating event of the Auto Zürich show, which takes place at Messe Zürich between 30 October and 2 November 2025. The inaugural Zürich Auction will be held at The Dolder Grand, the world-famous five-star hotel overlooking Lake Zürich.

"We are very proud to become The Official Auction Partner of Auto Zürich and to announce The Zürich Auction as a new addition to our rapidly expanding European auction calendar," says Karsten Le Blanc, Head of Broad Arrow's EMEA Region & Broad Arrow Capital. "The recent success of our Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Auction and our announcement of the Zoute Concours Auction has created a great deal of interest among collectors, who will now also be able to benefit from the debut of The Zürich Auction. Switzerland is an important part of the collector car market, with many of the most respected collections based there, making it the perfect location for a world-class auction."

Auto Zürich was first held in 1987. Today, it is a multifaceted centre of attraction for tens of thousands of people who want to experience the past, present and future of the automobile up close. It has thus established itself as one of the most successful motor shows in Europe with probably the greatest variety of brands. Equally, The Dolder Grand is an ideal location to host a prestigious addition to the international collector car auction calendar. Built in 1899 on the Adlisberg mountain overlooking Zürich, its history can be traced back to the dawn of the motoring age and it is regarded as one of the top international luxury destinations.

"Our new partnership with Auto Zürich is set to create one of the most spectacular collector car auctions in Europe," says Paul Gaucher, Head of Consignments for Switzerland at Broad Arrow Auctions. "To be able to host this auction at the famous Dolder Grand is a great honour and one that I am confident will attract many of the hobby's most renowned collectors to Zurich, a city with a great affinity for classic and sports cars."

Karl Bieri, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Auto Zürich, says: "Auto Zürich is honoured to partner with Broad Arrow, and its outstanding team, to present The Zürich Auction. Together, we aim to captivate collectors, enthusiasts, and the discerning public in Switzerland with the magic of exceptional automobiles, both vintage and contemporary."

The announcement of The Zürich Auction follows Broad Arrow's successful European auction debut in Italy last month, as BMW AG's official auction partner of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este-one of the most prestigious concours events on the global collector car calendar. At its inaugural Italian auction, Broad Arrow achieved €31,2 million in sales with 78 percent of all lots sold, including a new auction record for the 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa at €7.543.750. The auction house has also recently announced the addition of The Zoute Concours Auction to its expanding auction calendar, set to be held on 10 October in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium and allowing Broad Arrow to enhance its services for its growing global clientele.

Additional information on The Zürich Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Initial consignments will be announced shortly, and collectors interested in consigning to or attending the auction are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist about this exciting debut on the international collector car calendar.



