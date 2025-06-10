Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 10 June 2025

Franklin Global Trust (FRGT) was formerly the Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust. Since October 2018 it has been managed by Zehrid Osmani, who is head of Franklin Templeton's Edinburgh-based Global Long-Term Unconstrained (GLTU) team. As a result of the decision to retire the Martin Currie brand, on 12 July 2025, the GLTU team will join Franklin Equity Group's (FEG's) team of around 65 investment professionals, and Jonathan Curtis, FEG's CIO, will become co-manager of the trust. FRGT's investment strategy will remain unchanged, but being part of a wider investment operation should enhance the GLTU team's research capability. FEG's focus on high-growth sectors including technology and healthcare should be a good fit with FRGT's approach of seeking innovative companies with long-term growth potential.

